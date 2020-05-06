NEW ROADS -- The death of an 88-year-old New Roads white female May 4 has been linked to the coronavirus, according to Ty Chaney, chief investigator for Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner Dr. Harry Kellerman's office.
The LDH still shows 117 cases and 17 deaths in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to the May 6 statistics released at approximately 3:45 p.m.
The latest victim died at Pointe Coupee General Hospital and had been a resident of Pointe Coupee Healthcare Nursing Home, Chaney said.
The statewide totals include 30,399 cases -- up 403 from Tuesday -- and 2,042 deaths, an increase of 57 from yesterday.
The case total was based on 194,672 tests completed statewide, including 186,012 by commercial sites and 8,660 from the state lab.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 2,224 cases, 165 deaths.
Ascension: 6464 cases, 44 deaths.
Iberville Parish: 489 cases, 32 deaths.
St. Martin: 244 cases, 18 deaths.
Livingston: 243 cases, 16 deaths.
St. Landry: 252 cases, 19 deaths.
East Feliciana: 132 cases, 18 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 118 cases, 24 deaths
Avoyelles: 74 cases, seven deaths.
St. Helena: 32 cases, one death.
METROPOLITAN STATEWIDE
Orleans: 6,608 cases, 464 deaths.
Jefferson: 6,554 cases, 387 deaths.
Caddo: 1,6267 cases, 124 deaths.
Ouachita: 806 cases, 24 deaths.
Lafayette: 477 cases, 21 deaths.
Calcasieu: 475 cases, 35 deaths.
Rapides: 316 cases, 11 deaths.