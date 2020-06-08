BATON ROUGE – One additional case brought the Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus total to 214, while the reported death toll in Point remained 25 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The totals came from results of 1,928 tests – 1,528 from commercial labs and 400 by the state.
Across Louisiana, the number of patients presumed recovered reached 33,904.
The figures continue a steady decline in cases across the state since a peak in mid-April.
The statewide total of 43,050 reported cases reflects an increase of 234 from Sunday, while the total of 2,831 deaths includes six casualties reported since Sunday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana trickled upward to 582, but the number of those on ventilators dropped by three to 71.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 3,963 cases, 252 deaths.
Ascension: 889 cases, 58 deaths.
Iberville Parish: 599 cases, 42 deaths.
Livingston: 468 cases, 31 deaths.
St. Martin: 288 cases, 24 deaths.
St. Landry: 311 cases, 54 deaths.
East Feliciana: 201 cases, 30 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 186 cases, 31 deaths
Avoyelles: 165 cases, nine deaths.
West Feliciana: 222 cases, 13 deaths.
St. Helena: 55 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Jefferson: 7,885 cases, 462 deaths.
Orleans: 7,237 cases, 512 deaths.
Caddo: 2,737 cases, 206 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1849 cases, 166 deaths
Ouachita: 1,500 cases, 54 deaths.
St. John the Baptist: 877 cases, 84 deaths
Lafourche: 909 cases, 75 deaths
Terrebonne: 748 cases, 55 deaths
Lafayette: 897 cases, 30 deaths.
Calcasieu: 642 cases, 51 deaths.
Rapides: 975 cases, 38 deaths.