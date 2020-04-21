BATON ROUGE – Pointe Coupee Parish’s total cases of coronavirus reached 80 and the death toll 10, while the statewide count increased to 24,854 and number of deaths reached 1,405, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released at noon Tuesday.
The statewide case count shows an increase of 331 from Friday, along with 77 more deaths.
A total of 1,798 patients are in hospitals, but the number of patients on ventilators dropped to 297 – a decrease of 50 from Monday.
The COVID-19 results are culled from 141,657 tests completed – 6,578 by the state lab and 135,079 from commercial sites that reported to the state.
NEARBY PARISHES
-- East Baton Rouge: 1,560 cases, 90 deaths.
--Ascension: 515 cases, 31 deaths.
--Iberville Parish: 281 cases, 21 deaths.
--St. Martin: 193 cases, 13 deaths.
--Livingston: 158 cases, nine deaths.
--St. Landry: 136 cases, 26 deaths.
--East Feliciana: 101 cases, eight deaths.
--West Baton Rouge: 90 cases, 12 deaths
--Avoyelles: 69 cases, seven deaths.
--West Feliciana: 81 cases, one death.
--St. Helena: 21 cases, one death.
METROPOLITAN STATEWIDE
Orleans: 6,169 cases, 344 deaths.
Jefferson: 5,802 cases, 288 deaths.
Caddo: 1,310 cases, 83 deaths.
Ouachita: 532 cases, 13 deaths.
Lafayette: 429 cases, 17 deaths.
Calcasieu: 334 cases, 20 deaths.
Rapides: 213 cases, seven deaths.
For the complete state rundown, log on to http://ldh.la.gov/coronavirus/.
MEDICAID
During the federal and state declared Public Health Emergency, Louisiana Medicaid is keeping members covered. Current Medicaid members will not lose coverage for any reason other than death, permanently moving out of state, or requesting an end to their coverage. Some members may have received a notice saying their coverage was going to end on April 30, but even people who received this letter will not lose coverage. These members will receive another letter stating that health care coverage will continue.
CARES Act Stimulus Funding Eligibility Impact: The federal stimulus check issued under the CARES Act will not impact Medicaid eligibility. For long term care recipients, this exclusion applies for 12 months.
For Medicaid questions email MyMedicaid.la.gov or call 888-342-6207.