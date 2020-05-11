BATON ROUGE – Ten more confirmed cases brought the Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus total to 136, while the death toll remained 17, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released Monday.
The death total does not include the passing of an 88-year-old New Roads woman, which the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed as a COVID-19 case.
The state case total reached 31,815, while the death toll reached 2,242.
The statistics were culled from results of more than 220,000 tests – 9,804 by the state and 211,026 by commercial labs.
The in-hospital count and number of patients on ventilators continues to improve, with a drop to 1,310 in hospitals, along with 157 on ventilators.
The total of patients presumed recovered reached 22,608 as of Sunday. The LDH updates the list once per week.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 2,398 cases, 188 deaths.
Ascension: 695 cases, 48 deaths.
Iberville Parish: 501 cases, 36 deaths.
Livingston: 281 cases, 24 deaths.
St. Martin: 260 cases, 21 deaths.
St. Landry: 214 cases, 50 deaths.
East Feliciana: 136 cases, 20 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 123 cases, 29 deaths
Avoyelles: 75 cases, six deaths.
West Feliciana: 184 cases, six deaths.
St. Helena: 35 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Orleans: 6,693 cases, 470 deaths.
Jefferson: 6,755 cases, 402 deaths.
Caddo: 1,765 cases, 135 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1,463 cases, 136 deaths
Ouachita: 842 cases, 25 deaths.
St. John the Baptist: 801 cases, 77 deaths
Lafourche: 713 cases, 59 deaths
Terrebonne: 528 cases, 39 deaths
Lafayette: 508 cases, 22 deaths.
Calcasieu: 496 cases, 37 deaths.
Rapides: 370 cases, 13 deaths.