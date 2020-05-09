BATON ROUGE – One more confirmed cases brought the Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus total to 126, while the death toll remained 17, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released Saturday.
The death total does not include the passing of an 88-year-old New Roads woman, which the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed as a COVID-19 case.
The state case total reached 31,417, while the death toll reached 2,194,
The statistics were culled from results of more than 212,000 tests – 9,377 by the state and 202,780 by commercial labs.
The in-hospital count and number of patients on ventilators continues to improve, with a drop to 1,333 in hospitals, along with 165 on ventilators.
NEARBY PARISHES
-- East Baton Rouge: 2,348 cases, 179 deaths.
--Ascension: 689 cases, 46 deaths.
--Iberville Parish: 495 cases, 36 deaths.
--St. Martin: 257 cases, 21 deaths.
--Livingston: 277 cases, 22 deaths.
--St. Landry: 211 cases, 49 deaths.
--East Feliciana: 136 cases, 21 deaths.
--West Baton Rouge: 122 cases, 26 deaths
--Avoyelles: 74 cases, seven deaths.
--West Feliciana: 183 cases, six deaths.
--St. Helena: 35 cases, one death.
METROPOLITAN STATEWIDE
Orleans: 6,674 cases, 468 deaths.
Jefferson: 6,679 cases, 396 deaths.
Caddo: 1,743 cases, 129 deaths.
Ouachita: 836 cases, 25 deaths.
Calcasieu: 490 cases, 37 deaths.
Lafayette: 498 cases, 22 deaths.
Rapides: 351 cases, 12 deaths.