A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is open in the parking lot of Walmart at 460 Hospital Road. The site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
Supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials, this site is for adults 18 and older who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.
For advanced screening and to make an appointment, visit www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.