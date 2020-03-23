The coronavirus and other issues led to the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board’s decision to end the free lunch/breakfast program it began last week.
The program will end Wednesday.
Pointe Coupee was one of the last parishes to continue the program. Ascension, Livingston, East Feliciana and other parishes ceased the program at the end of last week.
The “shelter-in-place” mandate by Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with a limited supplies prompted the decision to end the program, Superintendent Kim Canezaro told The Banner.
“A lack of food has made it harder for us to provide balanced meals,” she said.
On Wednesday, children will receive a food bag for that day along with bagged breakfast and lunch meals for Thursday and Friday.
Canezaro asked for patience from parents or guardians when they pick up the meals.
“It may take longer because we will be handing them more bags,” she said. “It’s going to take more time.”
The meals will be served at from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Livonia High School, along with Rosenwald and Upper Pointe Coupee elementary schools.
The meals are available for any child under 18 who attends school in Pointe Coupee Parish, regardless if its is a public, private or parochial school.