BATON ROUGE – The concentration of positive coronavirus cases has become far more consistent across the state, including areas that had previously not seen growth, Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the State Capitol.
Positive cases have inched above 10 percent, while 95 percent of the cases are community spread, rather than congregate settings such as hospitals and nursing homes, he said.
“We’re in a statewide epidemic,” Edwards said. “Now, we’re seeing even more growth in cases and hospitals across the state, so from that perspective, we look like other states, including our neighbors.”
Edwards made his comments after a steady climb across the state and Southern region over the past month.
The statewide case total increased 39 percent between June 8 and July 8, when the tally spiked from 42,816 cases to 70,151. Hospitalizations nearly doubled, from 582 to 1,002 during the same period, while the death toll increased from 2,825 to 3,231.
The number of positive cases jumped 32 percent in Pointe Coupee Parish, from 214 on June 8 to 314 one month later. Three additional deaths have been reported during that time frame for a total of 28.
Edwards did not rule out the possibility of additional restrictions, but he did not announce any changes to the Phase 2 regulations that took effect May 15.
“What we’re trying very hard to do is to promote compliance of the mitigation measures in place, and to do it in a way that is fully consistent with the White House task force plans, and that guidance is related to local government,” Edwards said. “Whether we have made a mandate or not, we can’t be clearer with the message we’ve been issuing to our people.”
The state had become the No. 2 “hot spot” in the nation on per capita cases and dropped to No. 10 by June, but that ranking has since went up to No. 5.
The climb delivers an additional indication that the state is not moving the right direction to stop the further spread, Edwards said.
“No matter how you slice and dice the numbers, COVID is more rampant today than it has ever been, and we need the people of Louisiana to step up, pay attention and do their part,” he said.
Edwards did not comment on the direction K-12 schools should take on reopening in August.
The uncertainty about the spread of the disease makes it improbable to decide at the present time, but the state will not comply with a mandatory order President Trump issued for all schools to reopen, Edwards said.
“I would love to see them reopen five days a week, but at the same time we have to balance that with an interest in preserving public health,” he said.
“While President Trump has demanded to see education resume in a pre-COVID setting, we’re in a new normal and it won’t look like it did before the outbreak, which will mean no assemblies and kids not eating in a lunchroom.
“Our goal is to reopen our schools, but it’s also the goal to open them safely, and we’re not at a point to decide that on July 8,” Edwards said.
He also dismissed a question from a reporter on a response to claims that a requirement to wear masks resembled a move out of the Nazi Holocaust.
“The best advice to anyone who wants to talk about any person or situation today and analogize it to Nazi Germany or the Holocaust is never appropriate,” Edwards said. “It’s certainly not appropriate in these circumstances, when mask-wearing is urged around the world.”
A move in the wrong direction against COVID-19 prompted Edwards to delay the move into Phase 3, which was set to begin June 26.
Louisiana was among 23 states where cases increased since Memorial Day.
Unlike the initial spikes in March, most of the recent cases have been communal rather than from congregate settings, according to the LDH.
The 18-29 age group has been the biggest area of increase since that period. Young adults have been the most resistant among age groups for adherence to mitigation measures outlined by the White House and the federal Centers for Disease Control, Edwards said.
Case totals have gone on a steady climb across the Southern region – stretching from Arizona to Florida – during the same time period. The biggest spikes have been reported in Florida and Texas, while intensive care units in the Lone Star State have reached 75 percent of capacity, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.