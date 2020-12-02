The coronavirus surge has prompted increased concern from school administrators in Pointe Coupee Parish and across Louisiana.
School Superintendent Kim Canezaro said she does not foresee an immediate format change for the local school system.
A surge in cases during October and November prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to issue an executive order to move the state into a “modified” Phase 2 format on Nov. 23.
The executive order will remain in effect until at least Dec. 23.
All schools will continue to operate in a Phase 3 format, which will allow face-to-face classes to continue, according to directives from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and state Department of Education.
The directive allows each parish to decide on a move from face-to-face to virtual and/or hybrid learning.
“We’ve made no changes so far and there’s no talk right now of going back to a virtual format,” Canezaro said.
The parish has seen an uptick in positive cases, but not large enough to warrant a change.
The school system fared “very well” on case numbers during the first few months, she said.
“We’re just starting to see more cases due to the contact tracing, but the ones we’ve quarantined are not testing positive,” Canezaro said.
The latest restrictions scaled back occupancy limits to 25 percent and limited seating to 50 percent capacity in restaurants, coffee shops and cafes, as well as casinos, video poker, fitness centers and non-essential retailers.
The restrictions also include a 75 percent occupancy cap for churches and other places of worship.
For occupancy at event centers, restrictions limit occupancy to 25 percent or a maximum of 75 people.
For outdoor events, the occupancy remains 25 percent and limits attendance to 150 people where social distancing is not possible.