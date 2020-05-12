BATON ROUGE – Two more confirmed cases brought the Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus total to 138, while the death toll remained 17, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released Monday.
The death total does not include the passing of an 88-year-old New Roads woman, which the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed as a COVID-19 case.
The state case total reached 32,050, while the death toll reached 2,281, an increase of 39 from Monday.
The statistics were culled from results of more than 228,000 tests – 9,894 by the state and 218,118 by commercial labs.
The in-hospital count and number of patients on ventilators continues to improve, with 1,320 in hospitals, along with 146 on ventilators.
The total of patients presumed recovered reached 22,608 as of Sunday. The LDH updates the list once per week.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 2,445 cases, 190 deaths.
Ascension: 701 cases, 49 deaths.
Iberville Parish: 504 cases, 37 deaths.
Livingston: 283 cases, 24 deaths.
St. Martin: 264 cases, 21 deaths.
St. Landry: 215 cases, 51 deaths.
East Feliciana: 140 cases, 20 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 124 cases, 28 deaths
Avoyelles: 76 cases, eight deaths.
West Feliciana: 186 cases, eight deaths.
St. Helena: 38 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Orleans: 6,718 cases, 477 deaths.
Jefferson: 6,789 cases, 405 deaths.
Caddo: 1,784 cases, 135 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1,477 cases, 141 deaths
Ouachita: 856 cases, 27 deaths.
St. John the Baptist: 804 cases, 76 deaths
Lafourche: 715 cases, 60 deaths
Terrebonne: 533 cases, 39 deaths
Lafayette: 512 cases, 22 deaths.
Calcasieu: 496 cases, 40 deaths.
Rapides: 376 cases, 13 deaths.