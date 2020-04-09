NEW ROADS – Two Pointe Coupee Parish men have died from positive cases of coronavirus, while test results are pending on a possible third case.
The first two reported cases in the parish were confirmed Thursday by Dr. Harry Kellerman and Chief Investigator Ty Chaney of the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office.
James Lazarre, 75, of Jarreau and Samuel Overton, 72, of New Roads were the first two confirmed deaths, Chaney said. Lazarre was white and Overton was black, Chaney said.
The overall count of positive cases in Pointe Coupee Parish increased to 32, an increase of five from Wednesday, according to today’s daily from the Louisiana Department of Health. The statistics were based on 126 tests – 15 from the state lab, and another 111 from commercial clinics that reported results to the state.
Nearly 87,000 states tests have been completed statewide, including 4,971 in the state lab and 81,948 by commercial labs.
The case total in East Baton Rouge Parish reached 1,000, along with 36 deaths. Iberville Parish’s totals grew to 187 cases and nine deaths, while 57 cases and nine deaths were reported in West Baton Rouge.
Elsewhere in the Baton Rouge area, Ascension’s totals include 370 cases and 17 deaths. Livingston’s count increased to 103 cases and one fatality.
Thirty-eight cases have been reported in West Feliciana, along with 59 and two deaths in East Feliciana. St. Helena has 11 cases.
St. Landry’s totals reached 90 cases and four deaths, while Avoyelles now has 56 cases and one fatality. St. Martin’s totals include 127 cases and six deaths.
In the Greater Orleans Parish area, the total reached 5,242 cases and 224 deaths, while Jefferson now has 4,480 cases and 158 deaths.