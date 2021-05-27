Due to an editor’s error, a quote-out that appears on Page 2 of the May 27 edition of The Banner had the wrong attribution.
The quote was from Kim Canezaro, superintendent of Pointe Coupee Parish schools.
The Banner regrets the error.
