A prominent local farmer questioned how Pointe Coupee Parish’s tax base would benefit from construction of a solar farm, while the parish president said it would prove unwise to immediately shun the proposal.
Morganza farmer George LaCour, a former president of the Pointe Coupee Parish Farm Bureau, said he remains neutral on whether London-based BP Lighthouse should get approval from the Parish Council to construct the $300 million farm on 1,000 acres of farmland.
He said he fears that tax breaks would leave Pointe Coupee Parish with minimal economic benefit, while the farming industry would suffer in the process.
The project would bring 400 to 500 jobs for the construction phase, which would last between 16 and 18 months. It would create between 10 and 15 full-time positions after its completion.
Parish President Major Thibaut, meanwhile, said it is still too early in the process to determine how the project would affect the parish.
The Parish Council agreed to introduce the proposal to amend the Code of Ordinances relative the renewable energy in the parish.
The issue goes up for discussion during the Executive Committee meeting March 9.
The ordinance under discussion would create a permit process in which entities would come to the parish, submit plans on the issues regarding the project, at which time the parish would decide whether to issue the permit.
LaCour, meanwhile, said he fears that tax benefits through the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) will leave Pointe Coupee Parish with little to gain from the project.
“I’m not saying any negatives to it, but in the future, do we give them 10 years of tax exemption?” Lacour said. “There’s no jobs created and there’s no taxing benefit.”
He said he believes the solar farm could lessen the life of power plants along the river and threaten the parish’s farm industry.
Lacour said he feels the project will move forward with little or no benefit to Pointe Coupee Parish.
“We’re not creating 200 jobs here … I’m a farmer, as you all know, and I hate to see farming taken away from us for use as solar farms,” he said.
“Let’s get the most bang for the buck, and from the get-go, and make sure we can get all the revenue we can from Pointe Coupee Parish.
“If we give this company a free ride, what benefit do we get out of this? Nothing,” Lacour said.
“Do we get any jobs? Maybe four grasscutters? Be careful of the money we give away in this deal.
Tax exemptions would provide little or no gain to entities such as the School Board and Sheriff’s Office, he said.
Thibaut called Lacour’s claim about the Sheriff’s Office and School Board “totally false.”
Any discussion about the project would have ended a year ago if Lighthouse BP’s proposal would not benefit parish entities, he said.
He also said Pointe Coupee Parish Government cannot afford to ignore proposals for a $300 million project, and that the parish would benefit from sales tax and property tax.
“When’s the last time we’ve had a major project or major industry come to this parish? Twenty years? Maybe forty years?” Thibaut said.
“This is significant, and we need to do our due diligence on it, and that’s what we’re doing; we’re in the middle of that.”
He also said he fears that an abrupt exit from the project negotiations could hurt the parish’s reputation in terms of other industries that may want to do business here.
“Depending on what happens with this and how we address it, that will say a lot about the future and other companies looking at Pointe Coupee as a good place to do business or Pointe Coupee wants the opportunity for industry,” Thibaut said.
“It’s way too soon to be able to say it’s not going to be a benefit to our parish.”
Lighthouse BP representatives approached the parish government about the project roughly a year ago. They met with Thibaut, Assessor Jimmy Laurent, and Economic Development Director Les Cantrell.
“We’ve been talking about different possibilities, and we’re in the negotiating process so we can get something to submit and put on the table, but we’re not there yet,” Thibaut said.
“Before all the facts come out and say it’s not good, to make that determination, that’s not due diligence on our part or anybody’s part.”