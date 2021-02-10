A lack of zoning poses a stumbling block for the Pointe Coupee Parish Council on how to address concerns over the proposed solar farm in Ventress.
But the proposed ordinance would give the parish some measure of authority.
The ordinance the council will address March 9 would give the parish input on the biggest concerns among residents.
It would create a permit process on how the parish addresses companies inquiring about land for solar farms.
Without laws on the books, the parish has little authority on the matter, Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said.
“As it is now, we have no zoning in the parish and have nothing to deal with on this project. We really don’t have a say-so on anything, whether they come or don’t come,” he said.
“At the last meeting, council members and people in the community had questions about upkeep like we’ve seen in Rosedale Road in Port Allen, or what if they leave?”
Those concerns include buffer zones and how the solar farm would affect drainage.
It would bring issues to the table regarding a traffic plan to accommodate the hundreds of trucks that would go to the site each day during construction.
It would also include a decommission plan and removal of the facility should the solar farm close.
Lighthouse BP has said it hopes to start construction in late October.
“Now’s the time to put something in place to give us some oversight and make sure from a public safety perspective and on aesthetics of the parish that we have some oversight on it,” he said.
“It gives some oversight on what’s being put in this parish through what kind of permit they have to get.
“At this point, we can’t tell landowners what to do or not to do with their property, but when it comes to how it affects the public, we can have some oversight in it, and that’s what this seeks to do,” Thibaut said.
“Having met with this company over a year, they’ve been upfront on all these issues, but there are a few companies out there that have met with me, putting together projects, so we need some standard or oversite on what they’re doing.”
The ordinance would require upkeep of grass and keeping fence lines in place.
Officials would have the ability to inspect the area, bring the matter to the solar farm company and even give the parish the ability to impose fines for noncompliance on those issues, Thibaut said.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Council recently imposed measures to require buffer zones and regular cleaning schedules for the solar farms that have been built along La. 76 (Rosedale Road).
The ordinances took shape after concerns from area residents regarding the rapid development of solar farms, and their effect on the quality of life.
“There will be items in our ordinance that would be subject to inspection,” Thibaut said. “Perhaps we’ve been able to learn from West Baton Rouge Parish, and we’ll have the ability to put things in on the front end to hold the solar farm companies. accountable.”