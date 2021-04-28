Two of the three Pointe Coupee Parish Council members who opposed hiring an outside lawyer to explore the possibilities of an ordinance in support of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution say they do not oppose the right to bear arms.
Paul Bergeron and Dustin Boudreaux made their comments after the executive meeting of the Parish Council on Tuesday night.
The discussion came two weeks after Councilman Kurt Jarreau recommended hiring of Jimmy Beatty to research if the parish can pass such an ordinance.
Jarreau made the recommendation at the April 13 council meeting. Councilman Edward Bazille opposed the vote to hire outside legal representation Bergeron said Tuesday night he opposed the recommendation because he wanted more details on the cost of hiring an outside lawyer.
“I’m pro-Second Amendment, but I wanted to see if the two attorneys we had under contract would be able to draft a proposed ordinance before we hire another attorney,” Bergeron said.
“I voted no on the motion because I wanted clarity on what it would cost and wanted some detail on what would be contracted out.”
Stephen Jewell serves as the parish’s legal counsel. He is appointed by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Danny Garrett is under contract to the parish.
Garrett has been on contract with the parish prior to the switch to Home Rule Charter in 2019.
He previously represented the Louisiana Police Jury Association as well as local governments and cities and has helped write the more complex ordinances and resolutions, according to Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut.
Bergeron said he will base his final decision on feedback the council gets from the attorneys regarding the ordinance proposal.
“Stephen is contracted through the District Attorney’s Office, but that’s still taxpayer dollars, and Danny Garret is contracted to the parish, but that’s still taxpayer dollars, he said.
“I’m waiting to see once we get some feedback from the attorneys we mentioned. I’m not an attorney, but I know we have some constitution protections under the United States Constitution, and I understand that there are even some protections under the Louisiana Constitution.”
Boudreaux, meanwhile, said he does not believe an ordinance would stand, based on federal and state laws that supersede parish law.
The Code of Ordinances for the Pointe Coupee Parish Home Rule Charter could pose a roadblock, he said.
“In Section 105-B, it says ‘Parish government shall have the power to pass all ordinances to necessary promote, protect and preserve the welfare and safety of its people on all subject matters not inconsistent with the Constitution or denied by state law,’ ” Boudreaux said.
He said he believes a resolution would prove more effective.
“I’m fully in favor of the Second Amendment, but I’m going to put a resolution together and get it approved basically saying we support the Second Amendment,” Boudreaux said.
“I am in favor of a resolution because it’s something we can send to our U.S. congressmen and senators.
“I’m not voting on an ordinance that spends taxpayer money on something that has no legal weight and means nothing at the end of the day.”
Jarreau said Wednesday his purpose is to explore the legality of an ordinance.
“I’m not looking to do something illegal,” he said. “If it can’t be done, at least I know we tried.”
The St. Mary Parish Council adopted a resolution in February to declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary Parish.
Meanwhile. the Mercer (Mo.) County Commission approved an ordinance to protect Second Amendment Rights.