Work is coming to a close on the $750,000 renovation project for the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse.
Completion is anticipated within two to three weeks on the project which included replacement of copper gutters and roof work, Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said.
The only interior work involved repairs on the air-conditioning system.
“They’re trying to create positive air pressure so that it doesn’t have the air conditioning system sucking in moisture any longer,” Thibaut said.
The project by Capitol Construction – which began during summer – came at a price tag of $750,000 – half of it funded by a grant, the other half funded through revenue included in the current parish budget.