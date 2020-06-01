NEW ROADS – Pointe Coupee Parish officials have spent more than two months to safeguard residents against the coronavirus, but they now face the challenge preparing for hurricane season around COVID-19 precautions.
The plans are underway as hurricane season begins today, June 1. An above-normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected, according to forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.
Mark Ward, director of the Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, has participated in conference calls with state officials during the last week to hammer out plans for an integration of protective measures.
The biggest concerns regard congregate shelters and how to reduce the number of people in one building to stay in compliance with social distancing regulations.
“We’re working with local partners and entities to open up shelters if we need them, we have the proper amount of space,” Ward said. “We still have some planning to do in terms of what that will look like and how we’ll do it.”
Preparation for hurricane season started as nearly all concentration has focused on how to cap the spread of the coronavirus.
In terms of the hurricane season, it will come down to integrating plans for COVID-19 and storm preparation into one issue.
“It’s not the number one topic right now, obviously, but it’s number two combined with one in figuring a plane,” Ward said. “We don’t know where the Red Cross pool will be because so many of the volunteers are out.”
A 120-mile distance between Pointe Coupee and the Gulf of Mexico shields the parish from the brunt of a hurricane or tropical storm, but Ward said he does not want to take any threat for granted.
“We may be considered coastal, but we’re really outside the coastal surge,” he said. “We could get some of the wind, but not massive flooding, but we’re still trying to make sure we fulfill needs by working with the federal, state and nonprofit groups to iron on the sheltering issues.”