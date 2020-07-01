BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, July 1, including 35 in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The total reached 60,178, while the death toll increased by 17 from Tuesday. Pointe Coupee Parish’s case total jumped to 256, while the death toll remained at 27.
The 2,069-case jump statewide marks one of the biggest spikes since April. The increase Wednesday was more than double the total the LDH reported Tuesday.
The spike comes as mask mandates took effect in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Wednesday she was ordering masks to be mandatory inside businesses.
MORE NUMBERS
A COVID-19 Indicator Dashboard compiled by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber shows 1 in 92 Pointe Coupee Parish residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, while 1 in 805 residents died from COVID, based on the figures from June 30.
Unemployment in June, according to the COVID-19 indicators, showed a total of 1,203 claims for the week ending June 20. The tally for June 6 and June 13 each showed 1,226 claims.
The number of jobless claims in the nine-parish BRAC region, as of June 20, totaled 55,144, according to figures compiled by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Retail fuel sales have picked up since the stay-at-home mandate ended in May, but sales dropped 9 percent from last year across the state and 13 percent in the greater Baton Rouge region.
Other parishes in the region include Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.