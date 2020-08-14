The La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Pointe Coupee Parish Government, the False River Watershed Council, and restoration project engineers have announced the postponement of the 2020 False River drawdown.
The decision will give False River residents, visitors, and area businesses the opportunity for an extended season in light of the limited early summer use due to COVID -19, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Major Thibaut.
Additionally, the delay of the drawdown will allow for continued lake improvements, including along the M-1 Canal. These improvements, which total $1.3 million dollars, were funded through the state Capital Outlay Budget.
‘We thank State Senator Rick Ward and State Representative Jeremy Lacombe for their continued efforts in getting these projects funded,” Thibaut said.
A drawdown will scheduled for 2021. Barring any further issues, the drawdown schedule will resume as set forth in the False River Ecosystem Restoration Plan in the years 2023 and 2026.