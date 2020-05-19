NEW ROADS -- A ramp-up in coronavirus testing in Pointe Coupee has brought the confirmed case total to 173, according to the statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released Tuesday (May 19), while one more fatality brought the death toll to 21.
The case total is based on 1,168 tests conducted for the parish – 170 from the state lab and 998 commercial tests.
The statewide count reached 35,038, along with 2,458 deaths.
The state numbers are based on more than 278,000 tests – 12,342 by the state lab and 265,641 by commercial facilities.
The number of COVID-19 patients dropped to 1,004, with 112 of those on ventilators. The number of those presumed recovered from COVID-19 reached 26,249, as of Sunday.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 3,145 cases, 219 deaths.
Ascension: 762 cases, 50 deaths.
Iberville Parish: 528 cases, 38 deaths.
Livingston: 356 cases, 26 deaths.
St. Martin: 275 cases, 22 deaths.
St. Landry: 215 cases, 51 deaths.
East Feliciana: 140 cases, 20 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 124 cases, 28 deaths
Avoyelles: 94 cases, nine deaths.
West Feliciana: 190 cases, eight deaths.
St. Helena: 41 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Orleans: 6,869 cases, 494 deaths.
Jefferson: 6,789 cases, 405 deaths.
Caddo: 1,912 cases, 155 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1,477 cases, 141 deaths
Ouachita: 966 cases, 32 deaths.
St. John the Baptist: 831 cases, 77 deaths
Lafourche: 750 cases, 64 deaths
Terrebonne: 591 cases, 44 deaths
Lafayette: 512 cases, 22 deaths.
Calcasieu: 521 cases, 40 deaths.
Rapides: 504 cases, 15 deaths.