BATON ROUGE – Six more positive cases brought Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus case total to 205, while one additional death brought the toll to 25, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released Tuesday.
The cases in Pointe Coupee were based on results from 1,774 tests – 1,388 from commercial labs and 376 from the state.
Across Louisiana, 405 additional cases brought the statewide total to 40,746, while 34 more deaths brought that total to 2,724. The case total was culled from more than 393,000 tests – 371,201 from the commercial sites and 21,932 from the state lab.
The numbers COVID-19 patients dropped to 83, while 83 remained on ventilators.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 3,730 cases, 240 deaths.
Ascension: 841 cases, 56 deaths.
Iberville: 578 cases, 41 deaths.
Livingston: 440 cases, 30 deaths.
St. Martin: 293 cases, 22 deaths.
St. Landry: 266 cases, 54 deaths.
East Feliciana: 192 cases, 30 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 176 cases, 31 deaths
Avoyelles: 136 cases, nine deaths.
West Feliciana: 212 cases, 13 deaths.
St. Helena: 51 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Jefferson: 7,711 cases, 453 deaths.
Orleans: 7,156 cases, 506 deaths.
Caddo: 2,609 cases, 190 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1,776 cases, 159 deaths
Ouachita: 1,166 cases, 40 deaths.
Tangipahoa: 883 cases, 37 deaths
St. John the Baptist: 864 cases, 82 deaths
Lafourche: 867 cases, 72 deaths
Terrebonne: 692 cases, 54 deaths
Lafayette: 803 cases, 25 deaths.
Calcasieu: 611 cases, 49 deaths.
Rapides: 810 cases, 31 deaths.