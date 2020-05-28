BATON ROUGE – Three more positive cases brought Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus case total to 192, while the death toll remained 24, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released Thursday.
The cases in Pointe Coupee were based on results from 1,487 tests – 1,295 from commercial labs and 192 from the state.
Across Louisiana, 305 additional cases brought the statewide total 38,497, while 18 more deaths brought that total to 2,635. The case total was culled from more than 355,027 tests – 336,664 from the commercial sites and 18,363 from the state lab.
The numbers COVID-19 patients dropped to 736, while 100 remained on ventilators.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 3,526 cases, 233 deaths.
Ascension: 810 cases, 56 deaths.
Iberville: 563 cases, 41 deaths.
Livingston: 408 cases, 27 deaths.
St. Martin: 293 cases, 22 deaths.
St. Landry: 292 cases, 54 deaths.
East Feliciana: 192 cases, 30 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 159 cases, 31 deaths
Avoyelles: 120 cases, nine deaths.
West Feliciana: 205 cases, 12 deaths.
St. Helena: 51 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Jefferson: 7,424 cases, 441 deaths.
Orleans: 7,067 cases, 505 deaths.
Caddo: 2,480 cases, 180 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1,703 cases, 156 deaths
Ouachita: 1,166 cases, 40 deaths.
St. John the Baptist: 850 cases, 78 deaths
Lafourche: 789 cases, 71 deaths
Terrebonne: 653 cases, 48 deaths
Lafayette: 695 cases, 25 deaths.
Calcasieu: 588 cases, 45 deaths.
Rapides: 703 cases, 23 deaths.