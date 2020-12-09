Coronavirus cases have sidelined deputies in the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office during one of the busiest times of the year for law enforcement, Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.
The COVID-19 cases sidelined four deputies from the Road Patrol Unit, which leaves only 15 deputies to work the shifts throughout the parish.
Social-distancing and masks have been required at all staff meetings, but the frequent amount of time in public places has led Thibodeaux to suspect communal spreading may have contributed to the spike.
“It couldn’t come at a worse time,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office usually works two deputies to a shift on the road patrol, which puts strain on the deputies on shifts.
COVID poses an additional challenge for law enforcement, Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Joffrion said.
“The first spike hit our clerical staff, but this second go-round has hit the uniformed patrol pretty hard – and that’s the ‘boots on the ground’ and backbone of our agency, so we have to keep those men and women healthy to serve and protect our community,” Joffrion said.
“We’ve never encountered anything like this before this year and now we’re trying to work this out day by day … this too shall eventually pass.”
Although it’s considered the “holiest time of the year,” the Christmas season traditionally brings a surge in violations, Thibodeaux said.
The number of arrests often spikes for robberies, burglaries, shoplifting and domestic violence. The number of arrests also spike for driving while intoxicated.
“Stealing items becomes a nightmare for us this time during the holidays … It’s the season,” Thibodeaux said.
“People will literally walk up to the front door or carport to steal anything from packages to lawnmowers to four-wheelers – anything they can sell quick-sale.
“What makes it worse is that we’ve got a lot of people in this parish out of work, while others may be looking for drug or alcohol money,” he said. “Some may be looking for a way to buy toys for their kids when they don’t have the money.”
Thibodeaux urged residents to act when they order items for delivery.
“It’s best to get someone out to your house to pick it up, especially if it comes from UPS, FedEx and Amazon,” he said. “We still have our people watching.”