BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards fully expects the forthcoming vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic, but he urged more attention to mitigation as a rapid increase continues during the third surge.
The state could receive the first doses of the Pfizer Messenger RNA vaccine within a week if the Food and Drug Administration administers it within the next day or so.
“Ultimately, that’s how we’re going to end this pandemic, but that’s not going to happen for a long time, probably a number of months,” Edwards said during a briefing Dec. 10. “Everybody needs to understand that from the onset.”
Shipments could out within hours of the FDA issuing the emergency use authorizations. The allocations would be distributed by UPS or FedEx.
A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed the Pfizer COVID vaccine Dec. 10. The advisory group – which granted approval in a 17-4 vote, with one abstention – concluded that the shot appears safe and effective against the COVID vaccine to people 16 and older, according to a report from The Associated Press.
Millions of shots will be shipped across the United States for the start of vaccination for healthcare workers and nursing home residents.
Louisiana will receive a total of 39,000 doses will come in the first allocation and another 40,000 will arrive a week later.
Priority 1A would go to critical Tier 1 hospitals for healthcare workers and other personnel, including nurses, therapists and other employees who are exposed to COVID patients.
The general allocation would begin in spring.
The shots will not arrive soon enough to snap a rapid surge in positive cases, which led to a record number of 4,000-plus cases for Wednesday, Dec. 9
“What’s happening now as we speak is the tremendous surge in positive rates, hospitalization rates and the unacceptable number of deaths,” Edwards said. “We’re in the middle of a dangerous third surge in Louisiana, and I’m very concerned about the threat to the healthcare system.”
The threat does not only apply to hospital treatment for COVID patients.
He fears the ongoing spike could limit care for cancer patients and those who suffer a heart attack, stroke or have been in a motor vehicle accident.
“If you need a hospital in the state, we want to make sure patients have access to a bed, therapeutics and a clinical staff,” Edwards said. “There are only so many doctors and nurses available.”
The hospitalization total of 1,543 is the largest since the start of the pandemic in spring. COVID case positivity reached 7.8 percent this week, the largest since the second surge.
Forty-eight of the state’s 64 parishes have percent positivity rates greater than 10 percent, up from 23 percent before the third surge.
“We’re going to have to do better,” Edwards said. “In the winter, in the heart of the flu season, and we haven’t seen full impact of Thanksgiving yet on top of the surge we’re already seeing.
If we have a post-Christmas surge on top of that, we will be in a very difficult place,” he said.
The state is currently under modified Phase 2 restrictions, which took effect Nov. 24. The restrictions will remain in effect until at least Dec. 23.
The current restrictions scale back occupancy to 50 percent for restaurants and coffee shops, as well as casinos, video poker parlors, gyms, fitness centers and non-essential retailers.