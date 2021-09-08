Catholic High of Pointe Coupee spooned up a start of the cross country season – in a manner of speaking – at the West Feliciana Relays on Sept. 4.
The West Feliciana event, in a change of pace, offers a 6-mile relay with each athlete running 1½ miles.
A baton is handed off between runners and creativity is encouraged.
In true Louisiana spirit, the Hornets handed off wooden spoons.
“They are all consistent runners who want to get better,” said Aimee Moreau, Catholic-PC coach. “It motivates me as a coach.”
Catholic-PC will be running in a traditional cross country meet on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Episcopal Round Table Run.
But The Hornets aren’t the only program ready to run.
“We’ve got some troopers,” said Heidi Main, coach of the Livonia cross country program. “We’re looking forward to our first meet on Sept. 11 at Pineville.”
Layla Clement took seventh place last year at the Class 1A state cross country meet as an eighth-grader and looks to be a factor at district and state this year, according to Catholic-PC’s Moreau.
For the boys team, “Ryan Morel will have an opportunity to defend his district title,” she said.
On the Wildcats girls team, Main called Madison Spears “a little beast” who will factor in races with freshman Maggie Chatman.
On the boys team, she has senior Holden Larimore – “We expect good things from him” – and senior Isaac Bollich.
“Keep an eye on freshman Carson Langlend,” she added.
False River also will be in mix, with a pair of cross country runners.
Jade Frederick will be competing in the girls division and Nicholas Maradiaga will be running in the boys division.
At West Feliciana, the Hornets girl team took fourth place with a total time of 54:29.
Runners are their times were: Layla Clement, 11:23; Anna Settoon, 12:57; Elizabeth Melancon, 14:54; and Anna Wells, 15:13.
Three Hornet boys each completed a lap for a total time of 32:57. They were: Ryan Morel, 9:58; Tyler Coursey, 11:37; and Clay Major, 11:22.
“I wish we had more practices, but we will be good to go,” Main said of her Wildcats. “They’re itching to compete.”