School Board to hear plan at its meeting
A projected deficit just shy of $1 million could lead to a shorter school week, closure of two campuses and relocation of school programs in the Pointe Coupee Parish school system.
A proposed cost-saving plan on the agenda for the board’s regular meeting tonight, Jan. 23, includes a shorter school week, closure of two campuses and consolidation and relocation of school programs.
The plan, which the board announced Jan. 16 at its Finance/Building & Grounds Committee meeting, comes as the School Board tries to close a projected $984,763 deficit when the current fiscal year ends June 30.
The “cost-saving” measures would include a four-day school week in which schools would operate only Tuesday through Friday, along with the configuration of Livonia High School from sixth grade to 12th grade, which would make the campus the only school site with those grade levels parish-wide, except for the STEM program.
The plan would include the closure of Upper Pointe Coupee and Rougon elementary schools, along with relocation of the Pointe Coupee Alternative Program to the campus of Rosenwald Elementary, and “any other cost-saving measures.”
The cuts would not open the door to new programs, new construction or additional technology, Superintendent Kim Canezaro said.
“It would just be enough for us to break even,” she said. “It would only keep us where we are, without additional students.”
“A double-edged sword”
A drop from 2,712 students in the 2016-2017 school year to 2,593 in 2018-19 triggered a $1.8 million cut in state funding to the school system through the Minimum Foundation Program, said Stephen Langlois, the School Board’s chief financial officer.
A combination of a local revenue increase and the loss of students in Pointe Coupee Parish public schools put a deep hole in the school system coffers.
“The state saw local support increase, but fewer kids to educate,” he said. “It was a double-edged sword.”
The board approved cuts Canezaro recommended when she took office in July.
The school system did not fill positions and began a spending freeze in October.
The deficit will reduce the funding balance to $2.2 million – the minimum level recommended by the state Department of Education.
The school system operated with a $4.4 million funding balance two years ago.
“We’ve lost over $2 million in the two years – a drastic change in the fund balance,” Langlois said. “It requires close attention.”
Without budget cuts, the red ink would swell to $1.528 million by the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year. It would reduce the fund balance to $715,915.
The School Board is projected to receive $21,000 more than the previous year for the November figures, but the expenses and revenues remain consistent with projections for the year-end.
The board also received $400,000 in ad valorem revenue for December.
Meanwhile, the student count for the parish totaled 2,602 in October – 22 more than funded, Langlois said.
“That will be more money for us to finish the year,” he said.
“A Lot to digest”
The recommendation drew questions and criticism from board members and a capacity crowd in the meeting chamber on Jan. 16.
The board’s recommendations came during a one-day retreat that board members attended Jan. 6 in Lake Charles.
One week had not made the situation any easier, said board member Jason Lemoine, who chairs the Finance/Building & Grounds Committee.
“Last Monday, we were given these five or six different items … it’s a lot to digest,” he said.
Lemoine asked Canezaro what she would consider the most efficient, effective choices to keep the system out of a deficit.
“To stabilize and move the district forward, we need these cuts,” she replied. “I’ve been given charge of moving this district forward and stabilizing the budget.
“We’re going to stand by these recommendations,” Canezaro said. “Without them, I can’t give teachers the resources needed in the classroom and we can’t move the district forward.”
The four-day work week will draw opposition from teachers and principals, but the general feeling is employees would favor the move, she said.
The reduction in the school week stems from the costs of transportation. A shorter school week would save the school system 16 percent in transportation and compensation for substitute teachers.
A move by False River Academy and Catholic-Pointe Coupee to a four-day week would save 20 percent on transportation costs, Canezaro said, but the board will not persuade either school to go that direction.
Board member Walter Grezaffi, who represents the Morganza area, said the additional need for buses to accommodate the changes would cut into the savings.
The school system would need one or two extra buses, he said.
“If we go to a four-day week, I don’t think you could get them going with the amount of buses we have,” he said. “It’s a big concern of mine, and I’d like to look at it long and hard.”
Approval of the cuts would not bring immediate savings. Instead, it would mean additional spending – at least in the onset.
Closure of Upper Pointe Coupee in Morganza would require relocation of Head Start classes to the STEM campus in LaBarre. The move would require the use of T-buildings on the backside of the campus.
“To do cost savings, we’d have to spend,” Langlois said.
The relocation of seventh and eighth grade to Livonia would drop one or two positions and one administrative job. It would also eliminate the need for four paraprofessionals, along with several workers on the janitorial staff, depending on the student population, Canezaro said.
“We didn’t want to do any of this,” she said. “Stephen and I walked into this … this is the hand we were dealt.”
Early skepticism
Longtime board member Frank Aguillard questioned how the closure of a school in his district helps the parish save money.
Rougon Elementary, on the east end of the parish, was one of the few bright spots in the performance scores last year. It earned a “C” score on student accountability testing, along with Valverda Elementary and Livonia High School, while Upper Pointe Coupee got a D rating and Rosenwald got an F.
“It’s the second highest performing school in the parish,” he said. “In my experience, we’ve closed schools and all the people you let go you hired back a year or two later and got back into the same position you were in.
“When we lose students – and I think that will happen if you close the No. 2-rated school in the parish – we will lose 50 more students, and there goes a half-million dollars a year.”
New Roads resident Doris Bellizaire said she believes the move is hasty.
“You have all said that you want to work to do what’s best for the children of this community,” he said. “Were there any community members sitting on the team that decided to do this configuration of schools: Did you look at any other configurations to come to come to the plan you have here?
The Pointe Coupee Parish School System will face cuts whether or not board members accept Canezaro’s recommendation.
Should the measure fail, the superintendent said she will seek other ways to implement the cuts in hopes to stabilize the budget.
“Every area would have to take a cut,” she said.
“A battle”
Canezaro said she expects friction and frustration among residents and board members.
She said the ongoing downward slope left her and Langlois no other alternative, even if it meant closing schools.
“It’s going to be a battle,” Canezaro said. “There isn’t a single person in this office or on the board that wants to see a school close, but I can’t stabilize the budget without a major reduction in spending.”
The knowledge that the cuts will not guarantee anything other than the status quo – if even that – adds to the mounting frustration for the school system, she said.
“It was never my goal to do this when I took office,” she said. “We feel for the people who will be affected.
“When we describe this, we use words like ‘demoralizing,’ ‘drastic’ and ‘devastating,’ ’’ Canezaro said. “This is a major challenge this district is facing. The load is heavy.”