District Attorney Tony Clayton said he will soon take a major step in his plan to combat juvenile crime in the tri-parish area of Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and Iberville.
The tri-parish area, which comprises the 18th Judicial District, needs a facility to house juvenile offenders, said Clayton, a longtime assistant district attorney who succeeded Ricky Ward less than two months ago.
Shootings, vehicle burglaries and other crimes will remain a huge problem for all three parishes without a facility to detain underage offenders and move them away from a life as career criminals, according to Clayton.
Clayton said he will roll out a plan this year that will increase pay for law enforcement officers and build a juvenile detention center in one of the three parishes.
A site for the facility has not yet been determined.
The two-phase plan would require a realignment of millages. It would not increase taxes, but divert them from other parish operations and direct those funds to law enforcement for an officer pay raise, and for renovation and operation of a juvenile detention center in the 18th Judicial District.
“It’s not an increase on taxes … I want to be clear on that,” Clayton said.
He envisions a facility that would provide education, psychiatric counselors and career counseling to move juvenile offenders toward a better path in life.
The realignment of property taxes would provide for maintenance of the space, as well as the operation, which would require the hiring of law enforcement, psychiatrists and educators.
Juvenile offenders now are transported to a facility in Lafayette for housing. The facility only accepts about 10 percent of juvenile offenders from the Westside and comes with a hefty price tag of $300 to $400 per day, Clayton said.
One juvenile offender has cost Pointe Coupee Parish more than $70,000 to house for one year. The other 90 percent are sent back home, sometimes with ankle bracelet monitors.
Rehabilitation programs that bring juveniles beyond a life of crime and incarceration are long overdue, said Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, who worked many years as a DARE officer in Pointe Coupee Parish schools.
“It’s a huge need,” he said. “A few nights ago, our guys arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old who went right into a person’s home,” he said.
“One had an ankle bracelet and the other had an arrest warrant.”
Thibodeaux said he believes a rehabilitation facility could make a big difference in the lives of juvenile offenders.
“Right now, we don’t have anything for them and have no place to put them … we really need something,” he said.
“As for the ones you can’t fix, you have a place for them to go, but hopefully we can rehabilitate these juveniles, get them back into school and hopefully put them on the right track.”
Sheriffs Mike Cazes of West Baton Rouge and Brett Stassi of Iberville also support the plan.
Burglary and drugs rank among the most common crimes committed by juveniles in West Baton Rouge Parish, while illegal weapons and drugs have posed a huge problem in Iberville Parish in the last year.
“Juvenile crime has escalated in recent years – and now, juveniles are not afraid to shoot,” Clayton said.
“These 15- and 16-year-olds won’t leave a witness,” he said. “Recently, a young man was murdered after friends mistook him for a homeowner as they burglarized vehicles.”
The topic of juvenile crime leads to another question: What about their parents?
In some cases, parents are not only complicit, but supportive in the crimes their children commit, Clayton said.
“I do think the parents should bear some responsibilities in that they’re the first line of defense for doing their job with their kids, but it’s law enforcement’s job to protect the rest of us from the violent behavior of kids,” he said.
“It’s going to take the whole community to get involved and protect ourselves from the violent nature of what’s going on.”
Even Clayton has been a victim of the recent rash of vehicle burglaries.
In the fall 2020, a young man burglarized the Clayton, Fruge & Ward law practice’s van, which Clayton said was used to transport clients.
The firm’s security cameras show the youth carrying TVs, a stereo and other electronics ripped from the van before creeping around the office wielding a gun. Clayton said if one of his secretaries had been 30 minutes early to work that day the situation could have been much worse.
“It’s out of control,” he said.
Clayton has begun a grassroots effort to get the community involved, speaking to organizations and starting talks with local leaders to put his proposal into action.
The next step will involve determining how local taxes should be realigned to cover the proposed tax increase and discussing those changes with local government officials.