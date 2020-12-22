NEW ROADS -- The clock is ticking away on the deadline for property tax notices in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Residents have until Dec. 31 to pay any taxes owed, without having interest or penalties tacked on to the bill.
This year’s tax bills are higher for most residents, due to the 2020 reassessment, required every four years by state law.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Assessor’s Office received calls and visits from some taxpayers concerned over the higher amount, Assessor Jimmy Laurent said.
The average tax bill increased nearly 20 percent due to the reassessment and the new school system millage, he said.
The millage brought additional calls and concerns.
“There was definitely some sticker shock because of the reassessment and the millage,” said Laurent, whose office assesses property but does not set tax amounts or collect taxes.
The 9.5-mill tax hike for the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board also is reflected in the tax amount.
“We had a couple of people who came here complaining about the bill and said they didn’t vote for it,” Laurent said.
The new tax generated an additional $5.08 million for the school system.
The tax dedicated 4.5 mills to a $6,000 pay hike for certified teachers. Support personnel received between $2,000 and $3,000 more annually.
The board can use another 2.5 mills to help improve transportation, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of the general operating budget.
Maintenance and infrastructure accounts for 1.5 mills of the tax and one mill would go to technology, which will play a bigger role amid the growth in virtual learning.
Although 2020 was the year for the reassessment, the process will continue into 2021 because of the coronavirus shutdown.
Areas left on the work list include the City of New Roads, Ward 8 (the Lakeland/Jarreau area) and property along The Island.
PAYMENTS
Notices are payable to the Pointe Coupee Parish Tax Collector’s Office, a division of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Checks will not be accepted for payments after the due date. Property owners whose taxes are escrowed should forward their tax notice to their mortgage holder.
Those who receive a notice for property that has been sold should notify the Pointe Coupee Parish Tax Collector’s Office, inside the Courthouse.
Residents who have not yet received their notices should call the office at (225) 638-5433.
Tax payments can be made in person at 128 Court Street, New Roads. Those who wish to pay by mail can send their payment to P.O. Box 248, New Roads, LA 70760, or by credit card at www.pcpso.org, or by calling (877) 793-7141.
A fee is charged for payments made by credit card.