The deadline is Wednesday, July 15, for Louisiana residents to register to vote in person or by mail in the Aug. 15 municipal general election, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The Aug. 15 election is designated as a municipal general election, which includes local and municipal runoffs and propositions in 51 parishes, according to the state office.
The next deadline to register to vote is July 25 through the GeauxVote Online Registration System at www.sos.la.gov.
Early voting has been extended by one week by the Emergency Election Plan issued by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
Early voting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 25 to Aug. 8. There will be no early voting on Sunday, July 26, or Sunday, Aug. 2.
The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11. For voters in the military, overseas and hospitalized voters, the deadline is Aug. 14.
The application can be requested online through the Secretary of State Office’s Voter Portal at www.voterportal.sos.la.gov or in writing through the Pointe Coupee Parish Registrar of Voters Office at the parish Courthouse, 211 E. Main St., New Roads.
The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Registrar Shanika Olinde at (225) 638-5537.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14. The deadline for voters in the military, overseas, and hospitalized voters is 8 p.m. Aug. 15.