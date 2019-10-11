Months of campaign stops, fundraisers and personal attacks come to a head when voters head to the polls Saturday to make their choices in the race for governor and state elections.
The gubernatorial election will play a large role in the strong turnout expected locally, which could surpass 70 percent in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to Registrar of Voters Shanika Olinde. High voter turnout numbers are also expected throughout most of the state.
Polls across Pointe Coupee Parish and statewide be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The polls will open less than 12 hours after President Donald Trump makes a visit to Lake Charles, where he will make a final push for the two Republicans vying for the governor's seat. President Trump has declined to publicly endorse Abraham or Rispone.
The gubernatorial election will mark the culmination of attack ads by all three candidates, some of which began in early summer.
Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards heads into the race with hopes his two Republican opponents – Congressman Ralph Abraham of Alto and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone – will divide enough of the GOP support to eliminate a runoff.
The election will come three days after Edwards and his two Republican challengers squared off in a somewhat heated debate in Shreveport, presented by Gray Television Inc., parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and five other stations across the state.
Both Republicans criticized Gov. Edwards for the sales tax he implemented when he took office, while Rispone blamed the governor for the drop in population and industrial job loss around the state. They also accused Edwards of cutting TOPS his first year in office, but Edwards cited the Republican budget which slashed funding for the popular free college education program for Louisiana high school students.
Rispone lashed out at Abraham with accusations that he was an ally of California Democratic House Speaker Nancy Peolsi and was absent much of the time Congress was in session. He also accused Abraham of accepting a paycheck after he promised voters he would not, a claim the congressman denied.
All three, however, agreed that recreational marijuana use should remain illegal in Louisiana.
Edwards has maintained the lead in polls for the race, but some observers remain skeptical that he will be able to garner the 50.1 percent needed to dodge a runoff.
Runoffs have been extremely rare for incumbents in the Louisiana gubernatorial elections. The 1987 primary race put incumbent Edwin Edwards in a runoff against Buddy Roemer, but Edwards withdrew and gave Roemer the victory.
Roemer was the last governor not to win in the primary. He placed third behind Edwards and KKK Grand Wizard David Duke in the 1991 race.
The top three candidates in the 2010 election have crisscrossed the state for several months.
President Donald Trump has scheduled a public campaign rally at 7 p.m. Friday at James E. Sudduth in Lake Charles to help put a Republican back in the Governor’s Mansion. Rispone’s attack ads directed toward Abraham has led to in-party strife, but Trump has remained neutral.
JBE has touted a $500 million surplus, support for public and college education, and a decrease in the number of state residents without health insurance.
Opponents have targeted tax hikes by the Edwards Administration, along with the migration of residents elsewhere in search of greener pastures.
Governor: John Bel Edwards (incumbent), Ralph Abraham, Patrick Douget, Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, Gary Landrieu, Manuel “Russel” Leach, Patrick “Live Wire” Landry” M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza and Eddie Rispone.
Lieutenant Governor: Billy Nungesser (incumbent) and Rao M. Uppu.
Secretary of State: Kyle Ardoin (incumbent), Gwen Collins-Greenup, Thomas J. Kennedy III and Amanda “Jennings” Smith.
Attorney General: Jeff Landry (incumbent) and Ike Jackson Jr.
Treasurer: John Schroder (incumbent) Derrick Edwards and Teresa Kennedy.
Commissioner of Agriculture: Mike Strain (incumbent), Marguerite Green, Charlie Greer, Peter Williams and Bradly Zaunbracher.
Commissioner of Insurance: Jim Donelon (incumbent) and Tim Temple.
BESE District 3: Sandy LeBlanc Holloway and Janie Perea and Janice Perea.
BESE District 8: Preston Castille, Vereta Tanner Lee, Jonathan Loveall and Chakesha Webb Scott.
AMENDMENTS
--CA No. 1 (Act 444, HB 234) Tax exemptions for Outer Continental Shelf.
--CA No. 1 (Act 444, HB 62) Amend Educational Excellence Fund.
--CA No. 3 (Act 446, HB 428) Remedy for Unconstitutional Tax Paid.
--CA No. 4 (Act 448, SB 79) Allow New Orleans Property Tax Exemptions.