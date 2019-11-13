Runoffs for governor and secretary of state share the ballot with a critical vote for the Pointe Coupee Parish School District in the election Saturday, Nov. 16.
The gubernatorial runoff between Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards and Republican Eddie Rispone tops a lean ballot which also includes a secretary of state runoff between Republican incumbent Kyle Ardoin and Democratic challenger Gwen Collins-Greenup.
On the parish level, the Pointe Coupee Parish school system seeks renewal of an 11.96-mill ad valorem tax to fund maintenance and operations of elementary and public schools
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. locally and statewide.
Registrar of Voters Shanika Olinde predicts a 65 percent turnout on Saturday – an unusually high showing for a small ballot.
“I wouldn’t have predicted a turnout that high, but after the high turnout for the early voting, it might be pretty strong,” she said.
The School Board millage renewal is necessary to avoid deep cuts, layoffs and possible closure of campuses in the parish school system, according to Superintendent Kim Canazaro. The millage has been on the books since 1978.
The gubernatorial election will culminate one of the most acrimonious campaigns in recent memory.
The election comes 10 days after Edwards made a campaign stop in New Roads, which drew approximately 300 residents to the Scott Civic Center.
Edwards touted the three years of budget surpluses after he inherited a $2 billion deficit from predecessor Bobby Jindal.
He also promoted the decrease in the number of uninsured Louisiana residents as a result of the Medicaid expansion he implemented by executive order three days after he took office in January 2016.
In addition, he promoted his projects in Pointe Coupee Parish, most notably the J-turn on U.S.190 and the relocation of residents from Pecan Acres.
He also promised to include funds in the capital outlay budget to build a new central office for the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board.
Rispone has not outlined a clear-cut platform but has said he would repeal the Medicaid expansion, a more business-friendly approach by state government and call for the end of New Orleans as a sanctuary city.
He has been critical of the sales tax plan Edwards implemented his first year in office.
Rispone has also said he plans to call a constitutional convention – the first since 1974 – if voters elect him to office.
The race for secretary of state will give the winner a four-year term in office.
Ardoin won an election in November 2018 to fill the remainder of the term of former officeholder Tom Schedler, who resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal that was settled out-of-court.