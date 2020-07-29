The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board should delay on-campus classes until January and focus on reconfiguration of the school district, a retired teacher said at its July 23 meeting.
The reopening of Pointe Coupee Central High School – now the STEM Academy of Pointe Coupee – tops the priority list, said Leola Bellazin representing the NAACP New Roads Chapter.
The conversion to a STEM Academy has been unfair to the African-American community, she said.
“We’re not going to sit back and watch you all do this and not look at surrounding districts and see that they’ve come together, changed the community and changed the lives of children,” Bellazin said.
Residents will march if the board would not support a plan to only offer virtual learning. she said.
The final decision would not rest on the School Board, Superintendent Kim Canezaro said.
The 1965 desegregation suit – which remains unsettled today – would leave the final decision to the U.S. Department of Justice, she said.
“Even if the board voted to go all virtual, that’s still a judge’s decision,” Canezaro said. “The board has to decide to go to a judge.”
The discussion came as the School Board approaches a parish vote Aug. 15 on approval of a 10-year, 9.5-mill property tax to fund pay raises for teachers, along with upgrades for transportation, building repairs and technological improvements.
The plan would generate $4.75 million annually. It would grant certified teachers a $6,000 annual pay increase and would provide an additional $3,092 annually for support workers – cafeteria employees, office personnel and custodians.
The added revenue would funnel 2.5 mills for transportation, one mill apiece for maintenance and infrastructure, and a half-mill for technology.
The millage would help the board stave off a projected $1.5 million shortfall for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Bellazin spoke two days after a representative of the NAACP chapter told the New Roads City Council the millage proposal will not get its support.
“The School Board has shown a lack of urgency and failure to support community schools,” Sheri Hunter said at the council’s meeting July 21.
“Unfortunately, the community’s trust has dwindled under present leadership,” she said. “Many attempts to have honest and open conversation with the board has failed.”
The closure of Pointe Coupee Central High to make way for the STEM Academy also remains a sore subject for the NAACP, she said.
“Many African Americans in this community still bare the scars of Pointe Coupee Central High School being shut down as the only high school in the parish honoring the Consent Decree,” Hunter said.
The NAACP also expressed “major concerns” about transportation and rental of T-buildings.