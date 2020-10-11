NEW ROADS -- Schools and government offices are scheduled to reopen Monday throughout Pointe Coupee Parish, but cleanup continues through some areas in the wake of Hurricane Delta, which brought tropical storm-force winds to the area Friday night.
Crews worked throughout the weekend on cleanup and repairs from the remnants of Delta, whose winds damaged homes, businesses and byways throughout Pointe Coupee Parish when it reached the area Friday night.
Delta brought its wrath to the Pointe Coupee area on a northeasterly path after a landfall in Creole, a small community in hurricane-prone Cameron Parish.
The storm caused widespread power outages throughout Pointe Coupee Parish. Some areas remained without power Sunday, but reports say that the large majority of homeowners had electricity by nightfall.
Wind-driven debris impaired roadways throughout the parish, which kept first-responders working feverishly from Friday night until mid-morning Saturday.
“It got very rough out there, and it made for a very long night,” Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux told The Banner.
Power was restored to most of the parish by Sunday night.
Winds reached 40 mph throughout the parish, while velocity reached upwards of 60 mph at False River Regional Airport.
Thibodeaux pulled deputies off the street when winds exceeded 40 mph as a safety measure to protect first-responders. Utility crews followed the same protocol.
Trees went through homes on Island Road, as well as Lettsworth, according to Thibodeaux. Debris and fallen limbs also posed hardships which kept workers and homeowners busy throughout the weekend.
The Louisiana Army National Guard provided tarps for home with roof damage.
The winds also ripped off the metal canopy over Jack’s Tiger Drive-In, a decades-old New Roads eatery nestled not far from the banks of False River.
No serious injuries were reported in Pointe Coupee Parish, but Delta was responsible for deaths in St. Martinville and Cade, areas that took direct hits from Delta.
The storm marked the fourth to make landfall in Louisiana this year. It set a record as the 10th hurricane to reach the American coastline this year.
The Category 2 hurricane made landfall 13 miles east of where Hurricane Laura reached the Louisiana coastline Aug. 27. It brought additional damage to the storm-ravaged Lake Charles area, which was battered Aug. 27 during Hurricane Laura, which tied the 1856 Last Island hurricane as the strongest tropical cyclone every to make landfall in Louisiana
Delta will also go down as one of the few to make landfall in October. Hurricane Juan, which made landfall Oct. 26, 1985, is the latest on record.