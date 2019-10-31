The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board superintendent realizes no tax proposal is sacred, but she flinches when she imagines the consequences if voters nix the district’s main funding mechanism.
Kim Canezaro, who took office July 1, grapples a lot with that notion as the renewal of the 11.96-mill property tax which funds maintenance and operations of elementary and secondary public schools in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Voters will decide on its renewal Nov. 16, on the same ballot as the runoff races for governor and secretary of state.
“More than anything else, we want the voters of Pointe Coupee Parish to realize this is not a new tax,” Canezaro said.
The tax will generate approximately $5.66 million per year, which covers approximately 25 percent of the school system’s annual budget. It goes toward general fund expenditures, salaries and benefits, maintenance, insurance, utilities, and both public and non-public transportation.
The millage is subject to the homestead exemption law, which means the first $75,000 of the domiciliary residence is exempt from the tax. As an example, residents who own a $150,000 home would pay $200 per year, while owners of a $300,000 domiciliary dwelling would be levied a $400 annual tax and residents with a $600,000 home would pay $800 per year.
Failure to renew the 11.96-mill tax would relegate the parish to operated on a 4.54-mill tax, which would cut nearly two-thirds of the revenue from the school system.
“We wouldn’t be able to meet payroll,” Canezaro said.
Under the “worst case scenario,” the loss of revenue after rejection by voters would force closure of three schools, although it is uncertain which campuses would be shuttered.
The cuts would amount to simple math.
“If you don’t get $5.6 million in revenue, you have to make $5.6 million in cuts, so this is real” Canezaro said.
Consolidation of schools in a large parish would not be the only effect if the millage fails.
“Everything would be on the table and we would look at it line item by line item to see what would have the least negative effect on students while saving the district most of what it can to be fiscally responsible taxpayer money,” Canezaro said.
Passage of the millage will not guarantee extra money. In fact, the parish will receive slightly less revenue even if it passes.
One mill of the property tax yielded $450,000 annually for the Pointe Coupee Parish school system in 2019. That total will decline because of ad valorem reduction, but taxpayers will still pay the same amount on the millage.
The millage ranks second lowest in the state, only ahead of East Feliciana Parish – one of the most impoverished areas of the state – where a one mill generates only $100,000 annually.
Pointe Coupee Parish would have two other chances to pass the millage if voters nix the proposal Nov. 16.
Each retry on the millage would siphon money from the school system. The statewide election Nov. 16 spares Pointe Coupee Parish taxpayers from the costs of the election – delivery of voting machines, printing ballots and other fees.
The two retries in 2020 would only be on local election dates, which would cost parish taxpayers upwards of $25,000 per try.
The district has stayed ahead of the 8-ball. All schools in the system have earned clean audits, and the establishment of the STEM Magnet Academy has offered prep classes in Pre-Engineering, Digital Design & Emergent Technology and Biomedical Science through LSU.
The district also offers students an opportunity to earn college credit through dual enrollment in several classes.
STILL TRAILING
Renewal of the millage may spare deep and potentially devastating cuts for the Pointe Coupee school system, but the parish will continue to trail neighboring parishes in terms of salaries and improvements to campuses.
Higher pay in surrounding systems has long posed problems for Pointe Coupee Parish. Educators have opted for a slightly further drive and considerably greener pastures in neighboring school systems – particularly in West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes, and the Zachary Community School District.
Pointe Coupee Parish has grappled with attrition for years. The system loses upwards of 40 teachers annually.
In terms of teacher pay statewide, Pointe Coupee ranks in the middle of the 64 parishes. It faces a dilemma, however, because it is surrounded by school systems where higher millages offers larger salaries.
Pointe Coupee Parish salaries trail those of other systems anywhere from $10,000 at school systems in West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana, and even a couple thousand more in the Zachary school system, which operates on a 79.2 mill annual property tax (See chart at bottom of story).
One teacher left the Pointe Coupee school system three weeks ago for a similar teaching job in the West Baton Rouge Parish school system, where voters approved a 27 percent increase to the millage to fund pay raises and improvement to campuses.
“The teacher received an $11,000 pay raise merely by going to West Baton Rouge,” Canezaro said. “She said her heart was in Pointe Coupee, but economically the move to West Baton Rouge was in the best interest of her family, and you can’t hold that against people when they have to make decisions based on what’s best for their family.”
The 25 percent attrition rate proved costly for the school system because incoming teachers must undergo training – the same process many of their predecessors underwent a year or two earlier.
Voter rejection of a millage to hike teacher pay $5,000 per year in Pointe Coupee failed 57-43 on the ballot. By comparison, the measure WBR voters approved last year boosted starting salaries to more than $50,000 per year.
Aside from salaries, the cost of education continues to increase in public schools, as well as health insurance premiums and instructional supplies.
Pointe Coupee Parish and other public school systems across Louisiana received a small increase in funds through legislation Gov. John Bel Edwards brought before lawmakers before the start of the 2019 session.
Certified teachers received a $1,000 per year hike in salaries for teachers and $500 annual bump for support staff in public schools helped slightly, along with a 1.36 percent increase in the Minimum Foundation Program.
The MFP – which bases funding allocation on property value and per capita income – ranks Pointe Coupee among the 10 most affluent parishes in the state, a distinction that limits the influx of dollars for the school system.
The property value makes the difference. A one-mill property tax yield $450,000 annually for Pointe Coupee Parish coffers, but only $100,000 per year in East Feliciana, one of the poorest parishes in south Louisiana.
The parish received another dose of bad news earlier this month when Ingram Barge Co. announced it would leave Pointe Coupee and return to Plaquemines Parish. The loss of Ingram and merger of another barge company in the last two years will cut $1.3 million from the Pointe Coupee school system.
“Sadly, we’re going the opposite direction,” Canezaro said.
NOT JUST SALARIES
The challenges extend far beyond the loss of teachers and inability to compete with neighboring systems on salaries.
It also hits the classroom.
The school system previously staffed instructional coaches on each of the six campuses in the Pointe Coupee Parish School System, but budget constraints have since slashed that number to one for the entire system.
The loss of resource officers poses a different challenge for the school system.
“Everyone suffers by the loss of instructional coaches,” Canazaro said. “As good as she is, she’s only one person and there’s no equity between the six schools, so the effectiveness goes down in the process.
“It’s hard to grow your district in a letter grade system when your teachers are phenomenal, but don’t have the resources,” she said. “Even as good as she is, the effectiveness has to go down … it’s a no-brainer.”
The Pointe Coupee Parish School System managed to pull itself from an “F” grade to a “C” in recent years, but it’s very difficult to improve or even maintain the status quo with a loss in resources, Canezaro said.
The system has also made cuts in personnel across every campus, along with transportation cuts in overall routes – both of which would see deeper reductions if the millage fails. The bus issue would spill over to the two parish parochial schools – Catholic-Pointe Coupee and False River Academy – because the Pointe Coupee school system provides bus transportation to its students at no charge.
The school board recently implemented a purchasing freeze for the entire system, which means all purchases much receive approval from the central office.
“We spend for the health and safety of the children, and everything else is on hold,” Canezaro said. “We’re hoping we can lift the spending freeze in January once the school board receives the ad valorem tax revenue from the sheriff’s office, which handles parish tax collection.”
It also limits the upgrades and repairs needed for the six campuses, some of which were built under the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression.
“When we do something well and want people to visit, they come to a campus and see we have “Band-Aids” on these structural problems because we’re forced to patch problems rather than fix them,” she said.
THE MAIN BENEFACTORS
Canezaro has already discussed challenges of the school system with the parish and municipal leaders, as well as member of the business community.
She offers a simple reason the parish needs to renew the millage.
“We live in Pointe Coupee, and for our parish, a school system is needed to draw people to the parish,” Canezaro said. “Without the support of the taxpayers and the funds that come with that, it makes it an almost impossible challenge.
“There’s no way we could run a school system on 4.54 mills,” she said. “The children of Pointe Coupee Parish deserve better than that.”
AROUND THE HORN
Here's a look at how Pointe Coupee Parish stacks up against surrounding parishes on millages, pay and test scores:
POINTE COUPEE
16.5 mills
Starting salary: $39,142
District grade: C
ZACHARY
79.2 mills
Starting Salary: $47,722
District Grade: A
WEST BATON ROUGE
60.19 mills
Starting Salary: $48,733
District Grade: B
IBERVILLE
57.83 mills
Starting Salary: $50,706
District Grade: C
CENTRAL
57.62 mills
Starting Salary: $40,085
District Grade: B
EAST BATON ROUGE
43.45 mills
Starting Salary: $45,500
District Grade: C
WEST FELICIANA
33.96 mills
Starting Salary: $46,972
District Grade: B
AVOYELLES
23.62 mills
Starting Salary: $36,160
District Grade: C
ST. LANDRY
20.52 mills
Starting Salary: $39,000
District Grade: C