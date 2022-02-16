The agency that rates fire protection throughout the state dropped Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District 2 – which covers the Morganza area – from a 6 to 10, the lowest score on the scale.
Property Insurance Association of Louisiana, the nonprofit association that rates fire departments statewide, based the score on its findings during 2020, before Fire Chief Aaron Edwards took over in February 2021.
The inspection came in the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when the volunteer pool dwindled to two firefighters, Edwards said.
“There was no training conducted, and the manpower was lacking,” Edwards said. “It was hard to get people into this department because COVID was hard, and they had recruiting issues.”
Volunteer fire department training requirements now rank on par with the protocol for career firefighters, he said.
It has been a difficult task on the local level for a department whose firefighters work full-time jobs with their commitments to a volunteer fire department, Edwards said.
“It takes a lot now to run a fire department, and you almost have to have someone there on a fulltime basis – and that’s one of the reasons they hired me,” he said.
The drop in the fire rating came only three months after Fire District 2 purchased a $400,000 unit – the first new truck in decades.
Edwards said he knew the department would take a hit based on the auditing and paperwork on training, which led him to move toward purchase of the custom-made unit.
The new fire engine could help restore the fire rating when PIAL conducts its next rating study later this year, he said.
“I knew from the time I became chief that I would have to make changes in order for them the improve it, and that’s why I purchased (the truck),” Edwards said.
“I knew it wasn’t going to go toward the lower rating that was coming, but I knew it would give us points for the next year.
“My goal is to bring us back to a Class 6 or better,” he said.
Edwards said he could not give an estimate on how much difference it would make in the insurance premiums for property owners in the district.
“It could be the difference between someone paying $500 a year for fire insurance or paying $4,000,” Edwards said. “It all depends on the policy, the insurance provider and how it bases the rates.”
Fire District 2 can appeal the rating, but Edwards said he does not believe it would rescind the lower score.
“At this point in time, I couldn’t go back and redo what was already done,” he said. “If they didn’t have training and manpower that year, it was already done, because that was already in place.
“It takes more time and more effort, and almost everybody is having to hire someone full-time,” Edwards said. “Former Chief Jacko Serio recognized that, and that’s why I was placed here last February.”
He has also added 20 volunteers, all of whom completed their minimum amount of required training by the middle of last year.
The department has averaged between eight and 10 firefighters on the scene, and they have upgraded apparatus and improved response time, he said.
Weekly training sessions have become part of the protocol.
Edwards said he has had discussions with PIAL adjustors and inspectors since the last inspection.
“They said that just by looking at the improvements we made in 2021, they see no issue with the rating improving from a 10,” he said. “As fire chief, I guarantee this district that the rating here will improve and maybe even get better from a 6.”