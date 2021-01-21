NEW ROADS -- A state District Court judge ordered the humane euthanasia of five pitbulls last week after two attacks, including one that left a man severely injured on Christmas Eve.
Judge Kevin Kimball rendered the decision Jan. 14 at the Pointe Coupee Parish Coupee Parish Courthouse. His ruling came after two hours of testimony regarding the attack in which three of the canines allegedly mauled Rafael Favela, 52.
The dogs reportedly ran from a residence on Deaton Lane and ran almost a half-mile across to a workshop adjacent to the sugarcane field for Joby Beaud, III LLC.
Favela was bent down checking the tire pressure on a tractor when the dogs attacked him from behind. They knocked him to the ground in what was deemed an unprovoked attack.
The dogs tried to bite him on his neck while he was on the ground. According to testimony, he put one of his arms in front of his neck to block the dogs, but the dogs mauled him and ripped the muscles off his bones.
“It was a non-provocation, and he didn’t even know they were there until they were on him,” said Assistant District Attorney Kristen Canezaro, who handled the case.
“It’s my understanding that the dogs were loose, and the best word, hunting or stalking those two gentlemen, and they waited to attack until one of them had gone into the shop when the victim was alone.”
Favela weighed approximately 200 pounds at the time of the attack.
“Had they attacked a child, it wouldn’t have survived,” Canezaro said. “I don’t think this man would’ve survived without his co-worker’s brave tactics to scare away the dogs during the attack.”
“As the animal control director (Stacey McKnight) explained to me, these dogs have a bite grip three times their weight, and they each weighed 50 pounds,” she said. “So, when they were biting down, the were biting down at 150 pounds of grip.”
Favela was taken to Pointe Coupee General Hospital. He was later flown by Air-Med to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where he spent nearly a week in intensive care prior to his release.
During her deposition, Canezaro displayed a blood-drenched baseball cap Favela wore at the time of the attack, along with a rubber work boot that was completely shredded.
Beaud confirmed it was the hat Favela wore at the time of the attack.
Favela sustained injuries from all over his body, which will require extensive surgeries and multiple procedures.
“He does not have full mobility of his legs or either of his arms at this time,” Canezaro said. “It was a very traumatizing event that will more than just physical repercussions.”
Lindie Garrett, owner of the pit bulls, allegedly misled authorities into believing her dogs were not involved in the attack on Dec. 24, Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said on the morning after the hearing.
Animal control and deputies spent 45 minutes searching for the dogs, he said.
“They were in the house the entire time, and when they questioned the man in the house, he finally admitted the dogs were in the house because three of them had blood on their collars,” Thibodeaux said.
State laws and parish ordinances require dog owners to keep their pet on their property or on a leash, within their control.
Garrett did not take the stand during the hearing. She will return to court April 13 for arraignment on charges of negligent injury and a charge of allowing dogs to run at large.
Negligent injury carries a minimum fine of not more than $500 and/or imprisonment of not more than six months.
The dogs had been involved in another incident, which led to a “dogs at large” charge, stemming from an incident in September 2020, Canezaro said.
“It wasn’t a severe injury sufficient enough to have declared the dogs dangerous at the time but being this was the second time in which the animals escalated in the viciousness of their attack, we filed the petition for ‘dangerous dog,’ ” she said.
She will return to court April 15 for a trial stemming from the September incident.
Although three dogs were involved in the Dec. 24 attack, the court ruled all five were to be put down because two other dogs had been involved in the previous incident.
The dogs were repeat offenders, and during their time in impoundment from Christmas Eve until Jan. 14, they had been monitored by animal control and showed highly aggressive pack mentalities, according to Canezaro.
“It’s something we can’t release back into the community,” she said.
According to animal-control experience in multiple encounters, one of the dogs in the September attack was the most aggressive of the five, Canezaro said.
“At that point, being they feed off one another in the same environment, they’re deemed an imminent threat to the health and safety of the community,” she said.
Canezaro described the case as “difficult.”
“As an animal lover, I was really hesitant when screening the case, but when I screened the pictures, it was obvious what needs to occur,” she said. “Definitely from an animal lover perspective, it’s to fathom taking the life of five living creatures, but when you look at that, you know it’s the only option you have.”