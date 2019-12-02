BATON ROUGE – Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Ouachita Christian got their wishes Monday from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
LHSAA approval Monday morning paved the way for Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Ouachita Christian to play the Division IV state championship game Friday, Dec. 13 at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
The trip to New Orleans will come 41 years to the day the Hornets last played at the Superdome, when they defeated St. Edmund 45-16 for the 1978 Class 1A state championship.
Ouachita Christian headmaster Bobby Stokes made the request Saturday to LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine, who brought the issue to the association’s board of directors.
“Eddie was very cooperative and in support of us at all times,” CHSPC principal Joe LeBlanc said. “I’ve always been against the split to “select” and non-select” and I’ll always believe the best experience our kids could get in a championship game is to play in the Dome.”
The approval is a win-win situation not only for both teams, but also the fans and communities, LeBlanc said.
“I know what it does not only for the students playing, but also for the school and parents,” he said. “It’s not just about the team, but everyone involved.
“This community has rallied behind our kids in volleyball, football and everything else,” LeBlanc said. “We wanted this for our school, our entire parish and for Iberville and West Baton Rouge, where some of students live.”
LeBlanc coached at the Superdome when he was on the staff for Catholic-Baton Rouge. He also served as principal at Zachary High during back-to-back appearances for the football team, coached by David Brewerton, a former coach at Livonia and CHSPC.
LeBlanc also played at the Dome during his college years at Nicholls State when the Colonels faced Tulane.