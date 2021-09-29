I like weiner races, but I don’t think it can apply to grandsons.
As a dachshund owner, videos of weiner dogs lining up and racing are amusing, especially when one of them stops to investigate something.
But it seems like that same fast-track is being applied to babies, and that track doesn’t need to include a certain grandson.
Vincent is now 6 months old and 17 pounds of, well, a baby with his own personality coming out.
The M’s of the family (Megan, Matt, Morgie) are adapting well, although when crawling kicks in, Morgie will need her terrier legs.
Today, Vincent likes touching and hold her fur and letting her lick his toes. In the future, both will get plenty of exercise when he goes from baby seat to hands and knees on the floor.
Maybe its New Orleans. Maybe its playing on a fear of being behind. If you follow “conventional wisdom,” which Granddad never did – which could lead to more than a couple of stories for this column – it’s time to get Vincent on the fast track, get him ready for … well, for what?
There’s stimulation toys, educational toys, learning activities, day care, preschool, kindergarten, elementary school, high school, college … are all those forms on the kitchen table already?
This summer, Bubbie, the leading horse in the nickname contest, went to summer camp.
Yes, change day care’s name to summer camp, let them nap on sleeping bags and he got his first summer camp in.
No S’mores though.
In mid-August, two grandparents got a text with a photo from Mama Megan – A happy Vincent with a sign.
“First Day of School.”
What’s next? Yearbooks for sale? Tryouts for the varsity diaper team?
Yes, there is a baby industry.
Since Grammy bought that first dinosaur onesie online, her email, social media page and of all things, traditional metal by-the-street mailbox overflow with baby clothes offers.
Offers of clothes have expanded to blankets, pillows, beds, spoons and the all-encompassing “educational activities.”
At this point, Granddad will plead guilty, sort of. He bought Vincent a plastic dump truck.
In-the-house sources say as Vincent masters sitting up, he is discovering his truck.
It doesn’t mean he is on the fast-track to an engineering career of fixing the Superdome without burning it down.
It means as he grows, he will discover things.
In this week’s tally, bananas and pumpkin get thumbs up, the vote is still out on squash, forget peas, Morgie’s soft fur is a delight and Daddy will always get a big smile.
Vincent will discover things in his own way, eventually not trying to taste all of them, we hope, but at his own pace, deciding if something is worthy of his attention.
What seems only a few moments ago, a new Dad sat on his bed with his new daughter, a happy, curious Megan.
“Five years is not enough,” was the thought going through his head.
Five years to play and tickle and kiss and show her the world before she would go off to school and be away from him most of the day.
Don’t know if Mama Megan feels that way. Vincent’s parents are gradually getting back into the work world at work and less at home tied to Zoom meetings.
And if and when his day-care “school” gets back on its feet from Hurricane Ida, Vincent will be checking in for some days there.
But let’s not rush the fast track. The world will get to Bubbie soon enough.
Now is the time for giggles, spreading apples on his face, getting licks for Morgie and seeing the sky.
That’s a big day for any 6-month-old.