The move toward relief came one step closer Monday, June 14, for one of the worst areas of traffic congestion in south Louisiana.
The replacement of the Intracoastal Canal Bridge on La. 1 near Port Allen was one of 16 projects let by the state Department of Transportation of Development (DOTD).
The DOTD accepted a bid of $57,666,023.33 for the project, which will include a widening from two to three lanes for the bridges.
“June is a great month so far for infrastructure investment in our state,” DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said.
“Among the projects bid are two major bridge replacement projects on La. 1, one in north Louisiana and one in south Louisiana,” he said.
“Phase 1 of the Intracoastal Canal Bridge replacement in Port Allen is the beginning of an effort to reduce the major traffic congestion between West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge parishes and will tie in with the future I-10 widening.”
The aging structures – completed in 1960 – have been an area of some of the worst traffic in the Baton Rouge metro region, which has led to tie-ups that have often stretched from Port Allen southward as far as Addis.