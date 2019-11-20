Dr. Carol Smothers Swift may operate out of a different city, but it does not change her outlook on New Roads.
Dr. Swift recently moved her general physician practice to Zachary, but it does not mean an end to her relationship with Pointe Coupee Parish.
“I’m just a bridge away,” she said. “Besides, I’ll always consider New Roads home.”
She relocated her practice to be closer in proximity to her ailing mother, whose physicians are in her area.
Dr. Swift will eventually relocate to Jackson in East Feliciana Parish, where she will live closer to her mother.
The Alexandria native and graduate of Peabody High School is a U.S. Air Force veteran. She completed her undergraduate studies at Grambling State University and graduated from Tulane Medical School.
She began her career in Bossier City and later went through the certification center at Baton Rouge Medical Center.
The move from New Roads did not come easy.
“I’ll miss the people and I’ll miss New Roads,” Dr. Swift said. “To me, it was a bit more walkable and being I live on False River, I’ll miss the water.
“New Roads reminds me of something out of a Hallmark movie,” she said. “It’s so quaint, just like a postcard.”
Dr. Swift hopes to keep connection with her patients and friends from Pointe Coupee Parish.
“They’re welcome to come see me in the new practice, and I’ll be very happy to see them,” she said. “If they’re unable to travel, we have great care in New Roads, but I’d be very happy to see them here.”