NEW ROADS -- A drive-through COVID vaccination is scheduled Saturday, March 13 in New Roads, and no appointment is required.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has partnered with Arbor Family Health to provide the Johnson & Johnson immunization on a “first come, first served” basis at the Scott Civic Center, located at 1200 Major Parkway.
A total of 200 vaccinations be administered between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., or while supplies last, according to Mark Ward, director of the Pointe Coupee Parish OHSEP.
Those who come for the immunization will remain in their vehicles when they receive the injection.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot.
The vaccination is free to all who receive it, but those who have health insurance must present their card before they get the injection.
As of Thursday, March 11, 10.9 percent – or 2,427 residents – have received both rounds of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine. A total of 4,231 have had the first round of testing, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.