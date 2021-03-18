Lawrence Polk does not like waiting rooms, so he chose an alternative to lobbies and long waits when he got his coronavirus vaccine.
The New Roads resident was among 262 residents who took advantage of the drive-through vaccinations Saturday, March 13, at Scott Civic Center.
Arbor Family Health, which operates clinics in Pointe Coupee Parish, provided the service at no charge.
Arbor used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one injection, as opposed to the two with Pfizer or Moderna.
“I was at work when I found out about this, and a couple of people on the job have had it, so I decided to come get it now,” said Polk, who works at JM Manufacturing in Batchelor.
“I’ll be out of here in 15 minutes, and the best part is that I don’t have to go back … it’s a relief.”
It also provided an easier method for residents who were on appointment lists for the shot, as well as those who had not been able to get off work to receive it.
Arbor has administered more than 2,000 vaccines since January, according to Cindy Peavy, executive director for Arbor Family Health.
The response has been strong among the demographic of 50 and older, but younger residents have been less willing to take the vaccine, she said.
“We’ve opened the older age group, and we don’t have the massive lines,” Peavy said.
“It opened this week, and you would think you’d have more of the younger group coming in with conditions, so it’s kind of unnerving, but it’s a smaller town.”
The effects on reproduction play a major part in the reluctance among women in their 20s, she said.
Others in the young bracket believe their 90 percent chance of survival rate and having none of the conditions make the vaccine less of a need, according to Peavy.
“You also have some with the conditions who have already had it and figure there’s no need for the vaccines since they’ve already had it,” she said.
In Pointe Coupee Parish, 12 percent of the population (2,703 residents) has completed vaccination, while 4,741 have initiated vaccine, according to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, as of Wednesday.
Region 2 – which includes Pointe Coupee and other parishes in the capital region – has had 10.55 percent of the population vaccinated.
The greater New Orleans area (Region 1) leads with 14.0 percent who have completed vaccination.
Region 5, at 7.82 percent, ranks lowest in the state.
It covers the Lake Charles area, which continues on a slow recovery six months after Hurricane Laura brought catastrophic damage to the region.
The hospitalization totals suggest the nation has seen the worst of the pandemic. Peavy cautions against that approach as a reason not to take the vaccine.
“There have been a lot of people who have been through it already and figure they don’t need to have the vaccine,” Peavy said.
“There’s still a lot of reservation about this, and there’s still a lot of uncertainty about how long this will all last.”
Testing also has dropped off significantly.
The vaccine has played a part in those lower numbers, along with COVID apathy, she said.
“Considering the people who have been in to get the test, I’d think that more people would come in to get the shot,” Peavy said.
“Our next big hurdle is educating people, trying to convince them that it’s a good thing to do, and that it is our clear path toward a return to normalcy.”