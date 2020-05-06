NEW ROADS -- High school seniors for the Class of 2020 in Pointe Coupee Parish public schools will receive diplomas, but in a different way.
Seniors from Livonia High School and the Pointe Coupee STEM Academy will receive their diplomas in a drive-thru ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at Livonia High School, Superintendent Kim Canezaro said Wednesday.
Social distancing mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic triggered the change from the traditional ceremony, which would have been held the same evening at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“My heart breaks for these seniors because even though this still honors them, it’s not traditional,” she said. “This has taken a lot of planning, but it will get done.”
The plan will call for each graduate to arrive in a car, dressed in the traditional cap-and-gown attire. Their names will be mentioned on the football stadium’s PA system.
Valedictorians and salutatorians will deliver their speeches, and a professional photographer will take pictures of each graduate.
Each car will enter into the rear parking lot of the football stadium near the concession stand. They will proceed along the field and will exit by the baseball field.
The route will ensure a continue flow of traffic for the vehicles, which will be arranged alphabetically, Canezaro said.
Plans are pending for ceremonies at Catholic High-Pointe Coupee and False River Academy.