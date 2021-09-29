Funding for Louisiana universities and public schools has received some boosts over the years, although teacher salaries and test scores remain under the Southern and national average.
Another sector of education lags far more than K-12 and colleges.
In the case for early childhood education, the number of students served remains exceptionally low, as do the wages for workers in that realm.
Only 29 percent of children ages birth to 4 have access to publicly-funded care and education, while 183,870 children remain unserved and lack access to quality care and education.
The wages for child-care workers average $9.77 per hour, $3 less than the national average and $1.20 less than the Southern average.
Studies show 90 percent of a child’s brain development occurs by age 5. The development includes emotions, problem solving, expression of feelings – and this is all before they start school.
When we talk about the need for a skilled workforce, the dropout rate in schools, crime rate, poverty rate and so many other issues that prove detrimental to our society, the arguments all point directly to education and lack thereof.
We live in a society that grows more advanced with each generation, and it has grown to an extent that a K-12 education often does not suffice.
Society has often interpreted that approach toward young adults who do not work toward a college degree or a skilled trade.
Studies now show what happens before a child enters the K-12 curriculum means as much as what they learn before they head out into the working world.
It’s obvious we live in a world far different than what we remember even 25 years ago. Cellphones and the Internet have changed our communications in the same way the automobile moved us from the horse and buggy.
That’s why it’s important that our state and federal leaders push for investments in early education. The only way our nation will prosper and keep up with others is to adapt to the changes around us.
Early education is the way our nation can move from poverty, crime and stagnation.
As our federal leaders push for an infrastructure bill, they need to keep the human component at the forefront.