Early childhood education continues to show considerable progress in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to the scores recently released by the state Department of Education.
Pointe Coupee earned an overall state performance rating of 5.01 out of a possible score of 7 on the testing, which was based on semiannual observations of teacher-child interactions.
“As the state-contracted childcare resource and referral agency, exclusively for Pointe Coupee Parish, our role is to support early care providers and families,” said Julie Lee, board chairman for the Pointe Coupee Early Childhood Coalition.
Much of the success comes support services that include on-site coaching, workshop, certification and other programs.
PCEEC’s professional team offers onsite instruction to workforces that provide care and teach infants, toddlers, 3 and 4-year-olds.
“It’s the weekly one-on-one that makes the greatest impact,” Lee said.
The program also offers over 32 hours per year of monthly group workshops – tuition free – provided by PCECC for teachers and directors from all early care centers, as well as early childhood programs at Catholic-Pointe Coupee and False River Academy, along with some family care and home providers.
Although Head Start and public-school pre-K programs have their own coaching and training staff, they participate as needed, according to Lee.
Participants receive Pathway credit hours. The state requires 15 hours per year in continued education, in addition to annual health and safety courses, and pediatric CPR for center license renewal.
PCECC utilizes instructors who have earned state-required Early Childhood Ancillary Certification.
All lead teachers and directors in early childcare centers are required to have an ECAC, Lee said.
“To obtain the certification, students complete 120 hours of rigorous coursework, and are then observed by CDA Council for completion of the course,” she said. “Ten early childhood teachers just completed the Early Childhood Ancillary Certification program at the Baton Rouge Community College-New Roads campus.”
All center, as well as Catholic and False River Academy, are instructing with Frog Street curricula – infant, toddler and Pre-K. PCECC provides age and developmentally appropriate books, toys and materials to complement the Frog Street curricula.
PCECC program director/coach Melissa Cline conducts no-cost workshops to teach mindfulness practices, Lee said.
“Workshops are shared with the early care workforce and elementary teachers throughout Pointe Coupee, and they have been a monumental success,” she said. “Early care center and elementary teachers have been setting up their own creative “Safe Place” versions in their classrooms.”
The Cops and Kids Monthly Reading Program has also been a major success for PCECC, which purchases the books to give to the classrooms.
Family support services also remain a major part of the program, Lee said, through referral services, family engagement, and health and wellness programs.
During the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board Head Start Fair, PCECC distributes gas with activity cards and materials, health and wellness information, and hosts a raffle for families to win donated prize, Lee said. The team also meets with families throughout the fair to discuss any questions.
The continued growth and success of the program comes down to redirection of state tax dollars for use on the local level, she said.
School Readiness Tax Credit investments will Pointe Coupee Parish programs to continue in a growth mode. The goal for 2019 is $250,000.
For more information on SRTC (LRS 47:6107) eligibility, and how a business and our community can benefit from the program, please consult with your CPA. Donations must be made by Dec. 31.
For more information, contact Lee at (225) 718.4275 |chairpcecc@gmail.com on behalf of the Pointe Coupee Early Childhood Coalition Board of Directors