Early voter turnout may not match the record- breaking numbers for the October election, but two high profile items on the Nov. 16 ballot could still spark a strong showing for the upcoming session.
The session begins Saturday, Nov. 2 and continues through the following Saturday. The office will be closed Sunday.
“I don’t see it being as big a turnout, but I don’t see it being low by any means,” Pointe Coupee Parish Registrar of Voters Shanika Olinde said.
Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters Office in the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse.
The gubernatorial runoff between incumbent John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone will be decided on the ballot, along with the race for Secretary of State between incumbent Kyle Ardoin and Gwen Collins Greenup.
In Pointe Coupee Parish, voters will decide on the 10-year renewal of the 11.96-mill property tax for the Pointe Coupee Parish School System.
The early voting format will operate in the method used for previous races, in which a larger room accommodates the voters.
The October race had longer lines because of the turnout and the four constitutional amendments on the ballot.
The smaller ballot should make the process go much quicker for voters, Olinde said.
“The millage renewal proposition is on the second page, but it’s still a quick ballot,” she said. “There’s not as much to read on this ballot.”
For further information on early voting, call the Pointe Coupee Parish Registrar of Voters Office at (225) 638-5573.