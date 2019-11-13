Pointe Coupee Parish’s early voter turnout record did not last long.
Barely one month after a record showing in the Oct. 12 primary election, Pointe Coupee Parish set a new benchmark.
A total of 3,387 residents cast early votes for the Nov. 16 election, which includes the gubernatorial and secretary of state runoffs, as well as the 10-year renewal of the primary millage for the Pointe Coupee Parish school system.
“I didn’t see this coming,” Registrar of Voters Shanika Olinde said.
“I expected that we would be busy, but I didn’t expect a turnout bigger than we had for the primary.”
The turnout eclipsed the total of 3,338 between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 for the Oct. 12 election.
Prior to that race, the November 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton drew the largest turnout.
The millage vote and the gubernatorial runoff likely played the biggest role in the seven-day voting period.
Olinde said she did not expect a higher turnout for the Nov. 16 race, particularly because of the smaller ballot.
In the demographic breakdown from early voting, a total of 1,900 white residents participated, along with 1,578 African Americans participated.
The total for “others” – Asian and Hispanic – amounted to 46.
A total of 2,108 Democrats participated in early voting, along with 792 Republicans and 482 listed as “other.”
In the demographic breakdown, a total of 1,833 white voters and 1,531 African Americans cast early votes. Another 23 voters listed as “other” participated.
The final tally also shows 3,064 who voted in person and 323 by mail.
The turnout in Pointe Coupee follows suit with much of the state, in which the early process has become a popular trend, Olinde said.
“It’s all about the convenience,” Olinde said. “A seven-day cycle gives voters time to figure out which day is most convenient, and they like that it’s not left to only one day.
“You don’t see many long lines for early voting – certainly not in this parish,” she said.
The new record may not last long, either. A busy election cycle looms for 2020, including the presidential election, U.S. House and Senate races and votes for judicial seats.
Races for mayor, police and aldermen in Livonia will also go on the 2020 ballot.