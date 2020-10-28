NEW ROADS -- A record number of registered voters made their decision early in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to Registrar of Voters Shanika Olinde.
The final tally of 4,799 included 3,942 who voted in person and 857 who cast absentee ballots.
“It was definitely a record-breaker, and I think we broke the in-person total Monday,” she said Wednesday morning, after a hectic final-day turnout.
The turnout for early voting amounted to about 30 percent of the parish’s registered voters.
“That’s particularly impressive when you consider that sometimes we don’t get 20 percent turnout at precincts parishwide,” Olinde said.
A total of 604 registered voters in Pointe Coupee Parish cast their votes on Tuesday, Oct. 22, the final day of early voting.
“What’s nice is that everything still ran very smoothly, and I can’t say we had any trouble,” Olinde said. “It went very well.”
She said she expects early voting to become a more common practice in Pointe Coupee Parish and across Louisiana, largely due to the convenience.
“A lot of people still think you need to have a reason, but when you have a turnout like this, it spreads the word that anyone can early vote,” Olinde said.
The number will increase before Election Day. Registrars have until Monday to receive mail-in ballots.