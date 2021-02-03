Change has been a constant for Tom Nelson.
The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board president and senior member of the School Board said ambition and education are the key success, even as the African-American community endures its challenges.
Nelson became the parish’s first nonwhite School Board member when he was elected in 1970 and has served as board president on several occasions.
Some members of the School Board during his early years were in favor of integration, but some remained staunchly opposed.
“Those early years were very turbulent,” he said. “We were going through the early phase of integration, and we had to work through lawsuits and issues with the Justice Department … those were very tough times.”
Nelson was a product of an era when the Jim Crow “separate but equal” laws were the norm for much of the United States.
New Roads was no exception. Restaurants, movie theaters and even parades and carnivals fell under Jim Crow rules.
“We had separate theaters for blacks and whites, and for street fairs, the white community would have Friday and Saturday admission, the blacks had that Saturday,” Nelson said.
A day in school was far different in his community.
“When I was in elementary school, we had to walk to a three-room schoolhouse that had eight grades in 3 rooms: 1-3 in one room, 4-6 in another and 7 and 8 in the other,” he recalled.
“It was cramped, crowded and one teacher could only focus for a limited period on one grade of students … it was tough.”
After he returned home from military service, Nelson went to work with Allied Chemical. He was laid off in 1978.
“I thought at the time that it was the worst thing that happen to me,” he said.
Instead, Nelson returned to college and earned his undergraduate degree at Southern University and attended law school.
He graduated May 1981, took the bar exam in July and began practicing law in October that year, at age 36.
“I was a late bloomer as far as law school was concerned,” Nelson said.
The African-American community has made many strides over the years, but plenty of work remains, he said.
Nelson offered a word of advice for young people looking for success.
“It takes education and hard work,” he said.