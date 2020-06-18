BATON ROUGE – A decision on whether the state moves into Phase 3 COVID-19 restrictions will not come until next week, even after a “very alarming” rise in new cases, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
He made the announcement during a press conference Thursday at the State Capitol after a spike of 4,200 new cases since June 10, the last time Edwards spoke publicly on the pandemic.
The move to Phase 3 is set to begin June 26, but Edwards will base his decision on data that health officials will study during the weekend.
A decline in the number of new cases will depend on protocol state residents follow. He made a renewed push for residents not to let their guards down amid the ease in restrictions.
“Everyone in Louisiana needs to do a real gut check on whether he or she has been taking proper precautions,” he said. “I’ve been delivering the same message over and over during the last few months.
“When you do that, it becomes so commonplace and people don’t pay attention anymore,” Edwards said.
Backlogs and cases at nursing homes and other congregate settings did not contribute to the large increase. Instead, community spreading led to the spike, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state will continue its goal to test 4.3 percent of the population this month, but Edwards said only self-responsibility will lower the case total.
The state must also take steps to prepare against a possible outbreak in the fall, Edwards said.
“The numbers we’re seeing prove we can’t afford to be complacent,” he said.” If we don’t take it seriously, we will see the virus and flu in the fall, and it could look much worse.”
The success in stopping another outbreak will hinge upon how residents react to state and federal recommendation on virus mitigation.
It comes back to the basic steps – masks, frequent handwashing and staying home when sick.
“The case for wearing a mask is much stronger today because now we know that the spread is mainly through airborne particles from coughing and sneezing,” Edwards said. “Nobody wants to go backwards and start imposing more restrictions.”
He does not foresee a return to more stringent restrictions.
A total of 585 patients are being treated in hospitals statewide. Much of the concern on case total hinges upon the threat that the state could outstrip its capacity to deliver healthcare in hospitals.
“We’re nowhere near that, but the question is whether on the date of our announcement we can meet the criteria outlined by the White House and CDC to deliver healthcare in hospitals while moving forward with fewer restrictions,” Edwards said. “There are circumstances that theoretically can happen between now and then that would put us back in that place, but I don’t see that happening.”